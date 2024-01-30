Former United States men’s national team star Tim Howard has made some interesting comments regarding Major League Soccer. The American made the remarks in an article for the Daily Mail. Howard recently revealed a partnership with the British news outlet, which will see him author articles regarding a plethora of soccer topics.

In his most recent column, the former goalkeeper discussed the business side of the North American league. Howard claimed that while the MLS regularly features parity, he would rather see more dynasties in the division. He referenced the popularity in the Premier League, where the top flight features ‘Big Six’ clubs. These teams currently win a majority of the domestic trophies in England.

Inter Miami expected to be at the top of the MLS standings in 2024

This is where Inter Miami comes in. The Floridian side now has several stars in the squad after the recent signing of Luis Suarez. The striker is added to an already star-studded lineup that includes Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

While some fans may already be tired of hearing about Messi and Miami, Howard asserts that the team will continue to boost the league in 2024. “Miami can drag the rest of MLS upward – the league will flourish because of Messi and the commercial success and the branding,” proclaimed Howard. “While you have that, you have to just drill it from every side.”

Nevertheless, the former goalkeeper also claimed that MLS needs to act fast in building up other teams in the division. “Messi is 36 – if he goes in a couple of years, and Busquets, Alba and Suarez go with him, what next?” asks Howard. “We have to strike while the iron’s hot. We have Messi, then the 2026 World Cup, then the fallout. We’re talking about a five-year space when you can really capitalize.”

Howard compares MLS salary cap to Ronaldo’s wages in Saudi Arabia

A key feature of capitalizing on this growth for MLS, according to Howard, means increasing the current salary cap. “For the 2023 season, the budget for MLS clubs was $5.21 million, with the average player earning no more than $651,250 a year. Cristiano Ronaldo nearly makes that in a DAY in Saudi Arabia. $220 million a year… it’s crazy money,” continued Howard.

“And, over in England, Premier League champions Manchester City spent more than $500 million on player wages last season.”

The current NBC Sports analyst went even further to call for larger American markets to be able to flex their financial muscles. “If I’m an owner of an MLS team, and I’m into it for half a billion dollars, I should be able to spend money creating a superpower,” Howard stated. “Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle – there are major cities with everything you need.”

MLS will not adhere to Howard’s claims anytime soon. Nevertheless, he may not be wrong in his salary cap opinions. Having more money to spend allows clubs to attract better players. We saw this last summer with the Saudi Pro League prying several major stars away from typical European powerhouses.

The Middle Eastern league is currently a direct rival to MLS at the moment. The two divisions are widely seen as two of the top destinations for stars considering playing outside of Europe. However, Saudi Arabia may soon pull away from MLS if they continue to grow their league shortly.

PHOTOS: IMAGO