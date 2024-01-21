A month before the new Major League Soccer (MLS) season begins, Inter Miami and Lionel Messi have already taken a hit.

Inter Miami’s promising youngster Facundo Farias will be out for the whole 2024 season, causing the club a significant setback. At a goalless tie against El Salvador, the 21-year-old fell clutching his left knee as he challenged for the ball.

Since Farias had replaced Messi at halftime, the injury happened about 20 minutes into the second half.

As he walked off the field after getting treatment, he visibly cried out and grabbed at his face. This has only derailed Miami‘s preseason campaign.

Facundo Farias has a devastating injury

What did Inter Miami say about Farias’ injury?

Unfortunately, it seems that Farias will not be competing again until the year 2025. On their official website, the Herons have issued a devastating injury update.

“Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for attacker Facundo Farías”, they said.

“Farías suffered an injury to his left Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on Friday, January 19 against the El Salvador national team at the Estadio Cuscatlán. The Argentinian will undergo surgery at Baptist Health in the coming weeks and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.”

The star, who signed with Miami last summer, will miss the full season as a result of his ACL injury. After the game on a Saturday, the squad announced his disappointing setback.

Last summer, David Beckham’s side signed the talented playmaker at the same time as Messi arrived at DRV PNK Stadium. The MLS side club reportedly paid Colon from Argentina roughly $5.5 million to acquire Farias.

He is a promising young player who has already been named to Argentina‘s senior teams. The player completed a move that would keep him in Florida until the 2026 season. In addition, his agreement includes options for the years 2027 and 2028.

He showed promise right away as an attacker who could play anywhere in the front line or the offensive midfield. In 13 games across all competitions, he helped Miami win the Leagues Cup and advance to the US Open Cup final with three goals and two assists.

Despite receiving his first senior squad call-up in October, Farias did not play in Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.

What now for Inter Miami?

With young legs to complement or back up superstar attackers Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, he was expected to play a pivotal part in Tata Martino’s squad next season.

For Inter Miami, the match against El Salvador’s national team was the first of seven preseason fixtures, spread over five different nations. On Monday, they take on FC Dallas.

The following week, they go to Saudi Arabia to face Al-Hilal and Al Nassr, the club that Cristiano Ronaldo plays for. The clash against the former will take place on January 29 and the latter on February 1.

The squad then leaves for a match in Hong Kong on February 4, before continuing to Japan three days later. The next week, they return to Florida to play in the preseason finale against Messi’s boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire