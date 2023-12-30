Highly-rated Boca Juniors youngster Cristian Medina is receiving interest from all over the globe.

The 21-year-old midfielder has previously been linked with a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, Botafogo and Inter Miami are also apparently interested in the Argentina U23 international as well.

Recent reports claim that Botafogo have even submitted two separate bids for Medina. The Brazilian side initially saw their opening offer of $7 million rejected by Boca Juniors brass. Botafogo, however, is supposedly willing to up their bid to $8 million. It remains to be seen how much money the Argentine club would want in order to sell the star.

Competition for Cristian Medina’s signature is heating up

Miami is hoping to use their Argentine connections to pry Medina from current club

Miami is also attempting to trump their Brazilian counterparts for the player. In fact, another report claims that the Major League Soccer side has already offered up to $7.5 million to secure Medina’s signature. Boca Juniors is seemingly being patient on the matter and have yet to accept a fee for one of their prized young players. The South American giants would likely welcome a potential bidding war in the negotiations.

Miami would be an interesting possible destination for Medina due to the club’s current ties to Argentina. The team’s manager, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, hails from the South American nation and even previously managed their national team. Five players currently on Miami’s roster are also from the country as well. This obviously includes superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi seemingly has somewhat of a say in potential transfers at the club. Miami brass previously signed his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba earlier this year. The club then recently acquired star striker Luis Suarez as a free agent as well.

The aforementioned report claims that Messi has even likely spoken directly with Medina about a possible transfer. Despite signing the World Cup winner, Miami failed to make the 2023 MLS playoffs. However, the club is clearly making an attempt to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming 2024 campaign.

Medina is currently a key player in the Boca Juniors squad

Despite his age, Medina played in 49 total matches for Boca Juniors this past season. This includes featuring heavily in the Copa Libertadores. Boca Juniors advanced all the way to the title match in the competition. The Argentine side, however, eventually fell to Fluminense 2-1 in extra time.

In the 49 appearances this season, Medina managed to score five goals and add six assists from the center of the pitch. Although he was utilized in several positions on the season, the youngster was typically deployed as a central midfielder for four different head coaches throughout the campaign.

While multiple clubs are looking to sign the highly-rated midfielder, Boca Juniors find themselves in a relatively comfortable position. Medina only just signed a new contract extension back in August.

The new deal means that the 21-year-old phenom is currently under contract until 2027. Boca Juniors can now hope that Medina does not ask for a transfer and interested clubs keep raising their price.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pressinphoto.