Luis Suarez has officially signed a contract with Inter Miami.

The striker joins the club as a free agent after completing the 2023 season with Brazilian side Gremio. Suarez signed a one-year contract with the Major League Soccer side.

An option to extend the deal an additional year has also been added to the agreement.

Although a significant move, the deal is not exactly surprising.

Suarez has been linked with a switch to Miami for months now. The star striker was previously thought to be joining Lionel Messi stateside earlier this summer. However, Gremio would not allow the forward to cut his contract short. As a result, Suarez had to wait to make his move until the recent Serie A season ended.

Miami owner says move is in line with club pursuing ‘world’s best players’

Following the deal, Miami’s managing owner Jorge Mas proclaimed to deliver on a promise to bring in top players. “We are happy to welcome world class striker Luis Suarez to our club. Luis is a fierce competitor whose winning drive embodies what we want out of our players,” stated Mas. “We promised our fans we would pursue the world’s best players to build a squad that can compete at the highest echelons in the Americas.”

“Coming off an award-winning season in Brazil, Luis will be a key addition to our roster. We will continue to be ambitious and always strive to pursue the Freedom to Dream.”

Despite being 36-years-old now (37 by the time he will play for Miami), Suarez still put up fantastic statistics for Gremio. The former Barcelona star racked up 26 goals and 17 assists during his year in Brazil.

Perhaps even just as impressive, the veteran striker featured in 53 total matches throughout the most recent campaign.

Luis Suarez unveiled as an Inter Miami player

Suarez reunites with three former Barca teammates

The upcoming move reunites Suarez with several former Barca teammates. Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Messi all previously played with Suarez at the Catalan club. The quartet collected just about every piece of silverware they could at the time. This includes triumphs in the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, and Copa del Rey.

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami,” Suarez said after making the contract official. “I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition.”

“I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I’ve heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players. I’m also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches.”

Suarez will join with his new team next month ahead of the 2024 MLS season. North American clubs will begin prepping for the upcoming campaign in January. The MLS season is then set to start in the following month. MLS has unsurprisingly announced that Miami will kick off the regular season schedule on Wednesday, February 21st.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire