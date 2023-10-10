Brazilian club Flamengo has announced the hiring of head coach Tite. The manager previously worked with a host of teams during his career. Nevertheless, his most recent job was with the Brazil national team. Tite’s new contract at Flamengo, however, is not exactly a long-term move. The coach has signed a deal with the club that lasts just over one year.

“Flamengo announced on Monday night (October 9th) the hiring of coach Tite,” the club revealed in an official statement. “The former commander of the Brazilian team signed a contract with Rubro-Negro until December 2024. He arrives to take over the team in this final stretch of Brasileirão and throughout the season next year.”

Coach is bringing five former Brazil assistants to new club

Along with the arrival of Tite, the coach will also bring multiple personnel along for the move to Flamengo. Matheus Bachi, Cléber Xavier and César Sampaio have joined as assistant coaches. Fábio Mahseredjian (physical trainer) and Lucas Oliveira (performance analyst) have also moved to the club as well. All five assistants previously worked with Tite with the Brazil national team.

Tite has been out of work since Brazil was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Croatia in December. However, the coach will now be in charge of Flamengo’s next league match against Cruzeiro on October 19th. He is set to be the fourth different coach to take charge of the club since the current campaign began.

Tite has winning experience to help get Flamengo back on track

Flamengo, one of the most popular clubs in Brazil, is enduring a fairly difficult year. They were previously knocked out of the Copa Libertadores by Paraguayan side Olimpia. The Rubro-Negro also currently sits fifth in the Brazilian top-flight table, 11 points behind leaders Botafogo.

Nevertheless, club brass will hope that Tite can work his magic to help salvage the season. The Brazilian coach previously collected trophies with fellow top teams Gremio, Internacional and Corinthians. In fact, he guided the latter club to a Copa Libertadores triumph and a Club World Cup title in 2012.

