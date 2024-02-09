Blackburn Rovers are set to part ways with manager Jon Dahl Tomasson. BBC claims that the two sides have agreed a mutual deal for the Danish coach to depart the club with immediate effect. Blackburn currently sits 18th in the second-tiered Championship table after failing to record a victory in their last eight matches.

Tomasson previously joined Rovers in the summer of 2022 after a successful spell with Swedish side Malmo. The Dane guided Malo to back-to-back Allsvenskan titles before joining the English club. Things, however, have not exactly gone as smoothly with Blackburn. After finishing a respectable seventh in the standings, the team has found themselves in a relegation scrap in the current campaign.

Blackburn recently failed to sign USMNT striker due to technicality

Not only has Blackburn suffered on the pitch, but they have also had embarrassing situations regarding potential transfers as well. The club recently agreed to sign striker Duncan McGuire from Major League Soccer team Orlando City. Both sides agreed to the terms. Yet, the deal fell through before the transfer deadline on Feb. 1 due to late paperwork. EFL officials have since denied an appeal by Blackburn.

Nevertheless, Blackburn recently issued a statement claiming that they will continue talks with Orlando to bring in McGuire this summer. “The club is disappointed by the outcome, but accepts the decision of the EFL Board,” said Blackburn officials.

“As was previously communicated by the club, Rovers will fly over to the United States over the coming weeks to try to conclude a pre-contract agreement with Orlando City, so that he can officially become a Rovers player in the summer.”

“Rovers wish to sincerely thank Duncan McGuire and the player’s representative, as well as Orlando City and the supporters of both clubs, for their patience and understanding in this matter, which will hopefully reach a positive conclusion in due course.”

The embarrassing moment was not the club’s only collapse of a transfer move in recent seasons due to a technicality. A similar situation also hindered the club’s potential signing of Lewis O’Brien in 2022 as well.

Dahl Tomasson leaves Blackburn for international job

Tomasson, however, will likely not be without a job for long. Reports out of Sweden claim the coach is taking over as manager of the country’s national team. Sweden has been without an official head coach since Janne Andersson departed after failing to qualify for the 2024 Euros. It will be the first European tournament without Sweden since 1996. Daniel Bäckström is currently the team’s caretaker manager at the moment.

With Tomasson on the way out, Blackburn is naming John Eustace as its new head coach. Eustace served as a manager in the Championship in the current campaign. Controversially, Birmingham City replaced Eustace with Wayne Rooney. The former Manchester United great lasted less than three months at the position after winning just two of 15 total games in charge.

Blackburn next faces Stoke City in a crucial Championship matchup on Saturday, Feb.10. It is unclear if Eustace will be on the sidelines for the club on such short notice.

PHOTOS: IMAGO