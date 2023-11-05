The World Soccer Talk Blackburn Rovers TV schedule has all the games for the Lancashire club on US TV and streaming.

Rovers date back to the latter half of the 19th century, and can boast a case full of trophies from bygone eras – but also some from more recent memory.

Blackburn Rovers TV Schedule

Blackburn Rovers on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, November 05 06:00 AM ET Norwich City vs. Blackburn Rovers ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Friday, November 10 02:00 PM ET Blackburn Rovers vs. Preston North End ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1875

Stadium: Ewood Park

Manager: Jon Dahl Tomasson

Best English top-flight finish: Winners (1912, 1914, 1995)

FA Cup: Winners (1884, 1885, 1886, 1890, 1891, 1928)

Lower titles: League Cup (2002), Second Division (1939), Third Division (1975), Charity Shield (1912)

Where Can I Watch the Blackburn Match?

You’ll find the EFL Championship streaming live matches on ESPN+ in the US. Not all games are featured, however. The main rounds of both the FA Cup and League Cup are also on ESPN+.

RoversTV is offered by the club and allows non-UK viewers to stream games live (the ones not featured on ESPN+). Full-season and monthly subscriptions are available.

Should a comeback to the EPL occur in the near future, USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo have TV matches through 2028. Peacock streams games that are not on television.

Blackburn Rovers History

Blackburn Rovers were founded in 1875 and were co-founders of the Lancashire Football Association three years later. The club played in the FA Cup for the first time in 1879.

Starting in 1884, Blackburn became a force to be reckoned with in the early years of the competition. They won three in a row from 1884-1886, and a further two consecutive titles in 1890 and ’91. A sixth Cup, won in 1928, has Blackburn, as of 2023, tied with Newcastle with the fifth-most wins in the competition.

They’d win top-flight titles in 1912 and 1914, but after these, and the ’28 FA Cup triumph, it would be a long while before the club won a major honor.

Blackburn began playing at Ewood Park in 1881, and have been there continuously since 1890. An attempted arson attack by suffragettes in 1913 failed (similar attacks were made on Arsenal and Preston). By 1994, all four stands of the ground had been completely replaced.

The club won the promotion playoffs in 1991-92, earning them a spot in the ensuing inaugural Premier League season.

Blackburn was fourth in that first EPL campaign, then runners-up in 1994. In 1995, they narrowly finished ahead of Manchester United to win their third top-tier title. This is very notable because, as of 2023, they are one of only seven clubs to have won the Premier League. Rovers are one of the two smaller clubs to have won the EPL – the other being Leicester City.

Blackburn would go on to win the League Cup in 2002 and remain a Premier League side until 2012 when they were relegated. A further drop for a one-season stint in League One occurred in 2017, but they’ve been back in the Championship from 2018 on.

