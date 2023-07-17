Itching to watch the Blue and Yellow? This Sweden TV Schedule will get you set with all the info you need.

Sweden might not come to the top of your mind when thinking of footballing powerhouse nations. But the Swedes actually have a respectable record, including high finishes at the World Cup and Euros, plus an Olympic Gold medal.

Where can I watch the Sweden match?

First game: July 12, 1908 (Win vs. Norway in Gothenburg)

Manager: Janne Andersson

Best World Cup finish: Runners-up (1958)

Best European Championship Finish: Third (1992)

Sweden TV schedule and streaming links

FOX holds the rights to the European Championship (Euros) for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments, so those games will find their way to FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

However, as part of the rights deal, some games will be exclusively shown on the streaming service Fubo. This deal also includes Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League, as well as certain friendlies.

TelevisaUnivision (Univision & TUDN in the US) hold the Spanish-language rights, with many games streaming on ViX or ViX+.

Watch Sweden on Fubo:

Sweden National Team History

While Sweden did not participate in the first World Cup, Uruguay 1930, their first four appearances were increasingly strong showings.

1934, 1938, 1950, and 1958 saw them finish 8th, 4th, 3rd and 2nd, respectively. 1958 was the year Sweden hosted the World Cup, and their second place finish remains their best ever.

Unfortunately for Sweden, that year they ran into Brazil, and a certain 17-year-old named Pelé, in the final. 1958 remains the only World Cup hosted by a Nordic nation.

Similarly, in Euros, it’s a tale of home cooking. Sweden’s best finish ever came as hosts in 1992, where they finished third. This also happened to be their first ever appearance in the tournament. After missing out on 1996, they’ve qualified for every Euros since.

At the Olympic games, Sweden have three medals – Bronze in 1925 and 1952, and Gold in 1948.

Sweden have produced several notable players over the years. Perhaps most notable, and entertaining, of all is the recently-retired Zlatan Ibrahimović. His 62 international goals are the most ever for Sweden.

