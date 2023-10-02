Lions supporters can check out Orlando City TV schedule for every purple-clad match on the calendar.

The Lions ran riot in the lower divisions, and brought MLS back to Florida when they joined in 2015.

Orlando City TV Schedule

Orlando City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2010 (First MLS Season 2015)

Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Manager: Óscar Pareja

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: U.S. Open Cup (2022), USL Playoff Champions (2011, 2013), USL Regular Season Champions (2011, 2012, 2014)

Where Can I Watch the Orlando City Match?

You can watch all MLS games (regular season and playoffs) on MLS Season Pass in English and Spanish (and French if playing a Canadian team).

The national TV partners for the league are FOX Sports, so check big FOX, FS1, and FOX Deportes for select games throughout the year.

Watch Orlando City on MLS Season Pass:

2024 is yet to be finalized, but in 2023 the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup was spread across multiple platforms. The Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock each carried games at different stages in the tournament.

Leagues Cup, like MLS, is on MLS Season Pass. Select games feature on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup has live matches televised on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Orlando City History

Orlando City’s origins actually aren’t in the City of Orlando at all. The original USL franchise began life in Austin, TX as Austin AzTex FC in 2008. English businessman Phil Rawlings was the club’s original owner. In October 2010, it was announced the club was moving to Orlando. From the start, the outfit was gunning to become an MLS outfit.

But first, they would tear up the (then third division) USL Pro league. Playing at the Florida Citrus Bowl (now known as Camping World Stadium), Orlando would go on to win the regular season three times, and the overall title twice, in their four USL seasons.

In November 2013, it was announced that Orlando would be joining MLS for the 2015 season as the 21st team. When Orlando moved up to MLS, their USL franchise became Louisville City – this connection gave the latter their name and purple color. The first MLS player signed by Orlando was Brazilian legend Kaká.

City began MLS play at the Citrus Bowl against fellow league debutantes NYCFC, with over 60,000 fans in attendance. This marked the first return of MLS to Florida since the disbanding of the Miami Fusion and Tampa Bay Mutiny after the 2001 season.

In 2017 the club moved into their permanent home, now known as Exploria Stadium. Exploria has been home to many international games in its short history, including World Cup qualifiers and the Gold Cup. The stadium also hosted the late stages of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League as a neutral site, with all behind closed doors due to COVID-19. It is also home to the Orlando Pride of the NWSL, who share ownership with Orlando City.

Don’t miss aN Orlando City Match

