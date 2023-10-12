The World Soccer Talk Birmingham City TV schedule lists the games available to viewers in the United States.

The Blues were founding members, and first champions, of the Football League Second Division.

Birmingham City TV Schedule

Birmingham City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1875

Stadium: St Andrew’s

Manager: Wayne Rooney

Best English top-flight finish: Sixth (1956)

FA Cup: Runners-up (1931, 1956)

Lower titles: League Cup (1963, 2011), Second Division (1893, 1921, 1948, 1955), Third Division (1995), EFL Trophy (1991, 1995)

Where Can I Watch the Birmingham City Match?

The EFL Championship streams select games live in the USA via ESPN+. The streaming service is also the exclusive US home of the English FA Cup and League Cup.

Birmingham offers BluesTV, its own streaming service that features select games on live video (those not selected for the EFL’s international broadcast deals – i.e. ESPN+). Audio packages are also available.

Watch Birmingham City on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

If Birmingham wins promotion up to the EPL, games can be found across the USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo. Peacock has each match that isn’t featured on traditional TV.

Birmingham City History

Birmingham City was founded all the way back in 1875, as Small Heath Alliance. Ten years later the club turned professional and formed a limited company with a board of directions – the first club to organize in this way.

They were members of the Football Alliance starting in 1889, but by 1892 the club was invited to be members of the new Football League Second Division. Small Heath would win this new division in its first year, but they did not win automatic promotion. English football utilized a “test match” system similar to Germany’s modern-day promotion playoffs, which the club failed to advance from. The next year, however, they did win their test and made it to the First Division for the first time.

In 1905, the name “Birmingham Football Club” was adopted, and they moved into the ground that remains their home today, St Andrew’s. For much of the first half of the century, Birmingham didn’t achieve much success. They did win the Second Division in 1921 and made the FA Cup Final in 1931.

In 1943 the modern name of Birmingham City FC came about, and this was the start of what is arguably the club’s most notable era. The Blues were champions of the Second Division in 1948 and 1955 and finished runner-up in the 1956 FA Cup. ’56 was also the club’s best-ever league finish to date, sixth place in the First Division.

In 1960 and ’61, Birmingham competed in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, a predecessor to the UEFA Cup (now Europa League). They made the final both years, making them the first English club to play in a major European final. Unfortunately, they lost both times (to Barcelona and Roma, respectively).

The Modern Era

Birmingham has spent much of their time in the latter half of the 20th century and beyond in the first or second tiers. A brief spell in the third division in the 1990s saw them eligible for, and champions of, the EFL Trophy on two occasions.

The Blues were in and out of the Premier League in the 2000s, before dropping to the Championship in 2011, which is where they’ve remained as of 2023.

In July 2023, an American consortium took over the club. The ownership group includes former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who is a member of the club’s advisory board. In October of the same year, legendary England player Wayne Rooney was appointed as club manager.

Don’t miss a Birmingham City Game

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago