Napoli playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is perhaps one of the most sought-after young players in the world at the moment, with Chelsea and Manchester United targeting the Georgian. The 22-year-old burst onto the scene last season as a relatively unknown player. The reigning Serie A champions previously plucked Kvaratskhelia from Georgian side Dinamo Batumi for around $14 million in July of 2022.

Despite only playing in the Italian top flight for just over one season, the star is now potentially worth six or seven times his previous transfer fee. Kvaratskhelia was an instant success with Napoli. He managed to score 14 goals and add 17 assists in his first campaign with the club. His stellar play earned him Serie A Most Valuable Player last season. He was also the UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season.

Chelsea and United among EPL clubs in the hunt for Kvaratskhelia

There does not seem to be a sophomore slump for Kvaratskhelia either. The Georgia international has already racked up three goals and five assists during the current campaign. This impressive display has forced other top teams to take notice.

90 Min is reporting that a host of Premier League clubs have recently sent scouts to watch Kvaratskhelia play. The news source claims that Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle all had representatives at a recent Georgia match. The eastern European team played juggernaut Spain in front of over 24,000 fans on Sunday. Some of these spectators were scouts.

Although Georgia ended up losing the game 3-1 on the night, Kvaratskhelia did make a good impression. The winger scored his team’s only goal of the game in the 10th minute. It is already his 15th goal for his country in just 28 total senior appearances.

Napoli, Kvara hoping to finalize new contract

While plenty of big clubs would love to sign Kvaratskhelia, Napoli is quite happy with their star. The Italian outfit’s owner and president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is already tired of the player’s transfer speculation.

The businessman was recently asked about Kvaratskhelia’s future at the club. “Do you want to stop it? He already signed for five years last summer,” replied De Laurentiis.

He signed with Napoli last year. Kvaratskhelia and Napoli are discussing contract extensions right now. The attacker hopes to secure a new and improved long-term deal. His agent, Mamuka Jugeli, recently acknowledged that the two sides will finalize an agreement soon. This, however, assumes that De Laurentiis follows through on his end of the deal.

“There will soon be an improvement to his contract,” Jugeli told Georgian outlet Sport Imedi. “De Laurentiis is a good man, a man who keeps his word, and has already done very good things for us. Clearly, Kvara is a top-level player and deserves more, but he will receive that very soon.”

“His family is satisfied and so is Kvara. He has improved so much since coming to Napoli, in my view he is even better than last season. Kvara can play in any attacking role.”

Kvaratskhelia, like other internationals, will soon return to their respective clubs to resume domestic competitions. Napoli faces Atalanta on Saturday, Nov. 25. Gli Azzurri will attempt to leapfrog AC Milan for third place in the table by the end of the weekend.

