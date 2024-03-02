Barca look set to become the latest top European team to play summer tour friendlies in the US.

According to a report produced by AS, the Spanish giants will cross the pond for their preseason preparations ahead of the 2024/25 season. The reigning LaLiga champions have toured the States in each of the last two summers.

Barca previously stayed in Spain during the summer of 2020 following the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, they then ventured to the Middle East in 2021 and then made the trip to America the following summer. The Spanish giants faced top opponents such as rivals Real Madrid and Juventus during the summer of 2022. They then followed this up with three more matches against European foes last summer.

The Catalan club is set to enter the summer fixtures with a new head coach. Current boss Xavi has already announced that he will leave the club following the current campaign. Nevertheless, Barca has not named a successor just yet. The team appears willing to wait to find the right coach for the job.

Spanish side using the trip to help ease financial concerns

Whoever is at the helm of Barca come summertime will, however, get to spend part of the sunny season in the States. The aforementioned news outlet did not reveal exact scheduling details of the trip. However, they did claim that the club wants to keep the visit fairly limited. This apparently includes remaining on the east coast of the country. If true, stays in the Miami or the New York area seem potentially likely.

Barca’s decision to head back to the States is hardly surprising. Top European clubs now regularly play at least part of their preseason schedule in across the Atlantic. This is due to the massive crowds these teams can attract and, in turn, significant revenues for the clubs involved. AS claims that the upcoming trip will likely help generate Barca just over $10 million.

The Spanish side has been enduring tough financial issues for over a year now and need to keep bringing in money. Barca has been creative in finding ways to curb these troubles in recent months. In fact, they have previously opted to shut down Barca TV and sold small squares of Camp Nou grass. Nevertheless, scheduling lucrative friendlies abroad continues to be one of the best options to raise funds for the team.

Several top clubs and nations will play summer friendlies in the States

While American Barca fans will be happy about the upcoming trip, they will not be the only European club to travel Stateside this summer. Several significant Premier League teams are planning tours of America as well. This includes ‘Big Six’ sides Arsenal, Liverpool, and both Manchester teams. Aston Villa is also scheduled to make appearances here in the States.

Along with top clubs playing preseason friendlies in America, there will be plenty of international matchups here. The 2024 Copa America is currently scheduled to take place throughout June and July. As a result, many of the participants of the prestigious competition will also partake in friendlies prior to the tournament. This includes the USMNT, but also Argentina and Brazil.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Avalon.red : IMAGO / ZUMA Wire