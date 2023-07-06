The Brazilian Football Confederation made the announcement on Tuesday night that Carlo Ancelotti will be the next head coach of the Brazil national team, but not until next year. After he completes his current deal with Real Madrid, he will join the Seleçao.

Having suffered a quarterfinals loss to Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Tite resigned. Since then, Ramon Menezes has been serving as the team’s caretaker manager. Diniz, the head coach of Fluminense, has replaced Menezes, the manager of Brazil’s U-20 team, who was appointed temporary coach earlier this year and lost two of three friendlies.

The 49-year-old Diniz will continue working for Fluminense and will only go to Brazil for the World Cup qualifying matches. The CBF had already published a statement naming Diniz as the team’s manager for the next season.

Ancelotti to take over Brazil at 2024 Copa America

After the 2024 Copa America, Ancelotti will lead Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Players he has previously coached, such as Vinicius Jr., Neymar Jr., Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and others, will be reuniting with the Italian boss.

Ancelotti hasn’t led international side in managerial career

This will mark the first time in his coaching career that he has been in command of a national team. As Arrigo Sacchi’s assistant from 1992 to 1995, Ancelotti got the closest he ever would to leading an international squad. After an outstanding playing career with AC Milan, Ancelotti took leadership of many teams in the coaching cycle, including the Rossoneri, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and others.

After two successful stints, during which Real Madrid won several prestigious trophies (including La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, and FIFA Club World Cup), he has decided to move on. If Ancelotti is successful in guiding Brazil to a sixth World Cup title, he will forever be remembered as a legendary coach.

Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire