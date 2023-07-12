There may soon be a Carlo Ancelotti trial in Spain. However, he remains focused on his third season in charge.

Many expect it to be his last given the rumors about a switch to the Brazilian national team.

Considering the challenges at Real Madrid, Ancelotti’s performance in his second spell have been nothing short of remarkable.

Whilst focusing on football, Ancelotti will also have to deal with an event from his first stint with Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti trial is related to alleged tax evasion

The Carlo Ancelotti trial is related to the coach’s prosecution in Spain on charges of tax fraud. This is according to the Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The presiding judge claims that the Italian concealed around $444,000 from his image rights agreement in 2014. This was during his first stint in charge at Valdebebas.

Based on their findings, the court reached a damning verdict.

“There are sufficient indications to consider that the deeds under investigation could constitute an alleged offence against the public treasury.”

It is unclear when the 64-year-old will have to appear in court. However, he received some positive news after being acquitted of a previous charge dating back to 2015.

In the immediate future he will inevitably have to address this issue.

One last dance at Real Madrid

Ancelotti is someone Real Madrid can trust to help them have another successful season if given the resources to do so. However, it seems that this term will be his last in charge of the club since he is expected to replace Tite as Brazil’s manager in the summer of 2024.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images