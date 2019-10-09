Read our guide about how to watch soccer via Fanatiz.

Fanatiz may not be the most well-known legal streaming service for soccer fans in the United States. However, it features several advantages that may interest you.

How to watch soccer via Fanatiz

Channels included: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect and beIN SPORTS XTRA. Next, it also features CentroAméricaTV, GolTV, GolTV en Español and TyC Sports International. Last but not least, it offers NuestraTele, Real Madrid TV (in English), Real Madrid TV (in Spanish), Sevilla TV, Todo Noticias, For The Fans and XTF.

Optional add-on packages available: Brasileirāo ($7.99 per month) and AFA Play (Argentine coverage)

Leagues/competitions featured: Copa Libertadores, Argentina Primera División (Spanish-language rights), Ligue 1, Copa Sudamericana, Copa Argentina (Spanish-language rights), Copa de la Superliga, Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian League, Copa de Ecuador, Bolivian League, Turkish Super Lig, Liga Águila, Copa Águila, CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup, Ascenso MX, KNVB Dutch Cup, Coupe de la Ligue, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, Uruguayan league, Colombian Categoría Primera A, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, international friendlies, Honduran Liga Salva Vida, Costa Rican Liga FPD, El Salvador’s La Primera and more.

Advantages of Fanatiz: There are many. Firstly, it is the most cost-effective way to access beIN SPORTS. Secondly, it includes all of the beIN SPORTS Connect channels integrated into app. Thirdly, it offers exclusive Spanish-language rights to all of the Superliga Argentina games including River Plate and Boca Juniors. Fourthly, Fanatiz features other leagues from around South America. Fifthly, it features Sevilla TV. Finally, it also includes Real Madrid TV in English and Spanish.

Watch Fanatiz on these devices

Devices supported: Presently, Fanatiz is available through PC or Mac as well as Roku and iPhone and Android phones. Plus, it is available through Amazon FireTV, Apple TV and Chromecast. With Fanatiz now compatible with Android TV, it means it is accessible across many smart TVs. If you own a Sony, Sharp, Skyworth, Nvidia, Xiaomi, JBL, Hisense or Philips device, you can download the app directly to your Smart TV.

Free trial: 7-day trial.

DVR: Not available.

On-demand content: Fanatiz features games and programming from several channels. They include beIN SPORTS, TyC Sports, Real Madrid TV and Sevilla TV. All are available on demand for up to 72 hours.

Watch soccer via Fanatiz: Pricing details

Price: $9.99/month.

Annual pricing: Get Fanatiz for 12 months for $79.99/year.

Comparison guide: Ultimately, here is our comparison between ESPN+ vs Sling World Sports vs Fanatiz

About Fanatiz: In the meantime, learn more about the streaming service.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide. In short, the eBook features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world.

Lastly, what questions do you have about how to watch soccer via Fanatiz? In conclusion, let us know in the comments section below.

