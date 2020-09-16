Read our guide about how to watch soccer via Peacock.

Peacock Premium is a paid streaming service from NBC Universal that features more than 20,000 hours of content including live sports, movies, original programs and reruns of classic TV shows from NBC.

Peacock features three tiers (free, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus), but for the purposes of today, we’ll focus on Peacock Premium which features the live and on-demand Premier League games.

Last updated: August 1, 2023

How to watch soccer via Peacock

Soccer Content

Soccer leagues/competitions featured: Premier League, 2022 World Cup (in Spanish)

League TV channels featured: 24/7 Premier League TV channel

Pricing and Contracts

Pricing: $5.99 per month, or $59.99 annually

Contract: No contract. Month to month.

Pros and Cons

Devices supported: Peacock is widely available across Amazon Fire, as well as Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Roku; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs; as well as Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Pros: One, it includes exclusive access to 175+ games per season. Two, get studio coverage that is more in-depth due to fewer commercials than TV. Three, it features Goal Rush.

Cons: (1) On-demand not available for Premier League TV channel, (2) difficult to avoid spoilers when searching for replays of matches, (3) the replays of NBCSN games aren’t available on Peacock until the day after the games, and (4) no option to subscribe to all 380 games per season.

Future enhancements: Player controls will be available in the future to rewind or pause or fast-forward live games.

