Last updated: July 10, 2021

How to watch soccer via Sling Latino (also known as Sling Best of Spanish TV)

What’s Included?

Channels: Universo, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Azteca, BabyTV Español, Cine Latino, Sony Cine, France 24 Español, El Financiero Bloomberg TV, Estrella TV, PX Sports, History en Español, Hola TV, Nat Geo Mundo, NTN24, Pasiones, Discovery Español, Discovery Familia, Vme kids

Additional access: Access to beIN SPORTS Connect via Connect website (using Sling TV login credentials).

Pricing: $10 per month

Contract: No contract. Month to month.

Countries available in: United States only

Soccer leagues/competitions featured: Ligue 1, Turkey First Division, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa

Add-ons, Devices and Features

Add-on features: Cloud DVR ($5/month extra for 50 hours)

Devices supported: Apple TV, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Roku, Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Air TV Player, Android TV, Android phones, Windows, LG, Google Chrome, Samsung, Oculus TV and Portal from Facebook

Number of streams: You can watch Sling Latino on one device in your household at a time. Additional streams can be added with MultiStream add-on ($5/month extra).

Pros: (1) Cost-effective. (2) Access to beIN SPORTS Connect is a big plus so you can watch everything beIN SPORTS has to offer, and (3) Sling Latino doesn’t require a cable or satellite TV subscription

Cons: (1) Doesn’t include FOX or NBC channels so you won’t be able to watch Premier League, World Cup, etc, and (2) No longer includes Univision channels due to carriage dispute.

