Read our guide about how to watch soccer via Sling World Sports.

When it comes to finding out whether to watch soccer via Sling World Sports, the streaming service is one of the most affordable ones on the market.

Last updated: July 10, 2021

How to watch soccer via Sling World Sports

Previously, the name of this streaming service was Sling International or DishWorld.

What’s Included?

Channels: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, Premiere, Willow, Willow Xtra a

Soccer leagues/competitions featured: Ligue 1, Turkey first division, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa

Sports featured on Willow TV and Willow Xtra: Cricket

Pricing: $10 per month

Add-on features: Cloud DVR ($5/month extra), MultiStream ($5/month extra)

Replay options: Sling World Sports features video replay for past 8 days of programming.

Contract: No contract. Month to month.

Sign-up: Browse offers.

Availability and Comparison

Countries available in: United States only

Devices supported: Apple TV, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Roku, Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Air TV Player, Android TV, Android phones, Windows, LG, Google Chrome, Samsung, Oculus TV and Portal from Facebook

Number of streams: You can watch Sling World Sports on one device in your household at a time. Additional streams can be added with MultiStream add-on ($5/month extra).

Pros: (1) Very cost-effective, and (2) Sling World Sports doesn’t require a cable or satellite TV subscription.

Comparison guide: ESPN+ vs Sling World Sports vs Fanatiz

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Have questions about how to watch soccer via Sling World Sports? Let us know in the comments section below.

Browse cord cutting guide for soccer fans