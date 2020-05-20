Read our guide about how to watch soccer via Sling Orange.

Sling Orange offers a ton of entertainment, news, sports and kids channels for you to choose from including ones that let you watch soccer via Sling Orange.

Last updated: July 10, 2021

How to watch soccer via Sling Orange

What’s Included?

Channels: A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg, Cartoon Network, Cheddar News, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet, Disney Channel, EPIX Drive-in, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Food Network, FreeForm, Fuse, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, ID, Lifetime, Local Now, Motortrend, Nick Jr., Stadium, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel, Vice

Pricing: $35 per month

Contract: No contract. Month to month.

Cloud DVR: Includes 50 hours of free DVR storage

Replay options: Sling TV features on-demand for many (but not all) channels. Sling TV offers the ability to replay content that has aired in the past 3 days on select channels.

Soccer-related add-on packages available:

Leagues and Cups featured: MLS, Euro 2020

Additional Cloud DVR ($5/month extra): 200 hours of Cloud DVR storage

Sports Extra ($11/month extra): ACC Network, ACCNX, beIN SPORTS, ESPNews, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Tennis Channel

News Extra ($6/month extra): BBC World News, CGTN, CNN-News18, Euro News, HLN, Law & Crime Trial Network, NewsMax TV, Newsnation, Weather Nation, RT America, SCI

Additional Content

Devices supported: Apple TV, Apple phones, Android phones, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, AirTV Player, Windows, LG, Samsung, Oculus, Tivo Stream

Local channels available via Sling Orange: Enter zip code on website to determine availability.

Number of streams: 3 simultaneous streams

Pros: (1) Get your favorite ESPN channels without needing a cable or satellite TV subscription, and (2) Reliability and quality of streams are consistent.

Cons: (1) No app for Macs, and (3) No Univision channels included due to carriage dispute.

Accessing beIN SPORTS Connect: beIN Connect access is available to customers with either the Sling Blue + Best of Spanish TV Extra, or Sling Orange + Sling Blue + Best of Spanish TV Extra.

