Last updated: January 26, 2023

How to watch soccer via fuboTV

What’s Included

Channels: ABC, AMC, BBC America, BBC World News, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS en Español, BET, BET Jams, BET her, Big Ten Network, Bravo, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar Business, CMT, CNBC, Comedy Central, Comet, E!, Eleven Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX Deportes, FOX News, FOX Soccer Plus, FS1, FS2, fubo Sports Network, Fuse, Fight Network, Galavision, Golf Channel, GOL TV English, GOL TV Spanish, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, IFC, Local Now, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NFL Network, NFL Network RedZone, NHL Network, Nuestra Tele, Olympic Channel, Outside TV, Oxygen, Pac-12 Network, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, Stadium, Revolt, RTP Internacional, Sundance TV, SyFy, Telemundo, Travel Channel, TUDN, TV Land, UniMas, Universal Kids, Universo, Univision, USA, VH1, Weather Channel, WeTV, Zona Futbol

Pricing: $74.99/month. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Free trials: 7-day free trial is available.

Includes: Cloud DVR (record up to 30 hours of programming & save programs for an unlimited amount of time), stream from two devices at a time.

Leagues and Cups featured: Premier League, Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue 1, Argentina Primera Division, Turkish Super Lig, Swiss Super League, UEFA Nations League, Ascenso MX, African Champions League, Africa Cup of Nations, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa

More Specific Networks and Services

Comcast Xfinity and DIRECTV subscribers: beIN SPORTS is no longer available on Xfinity or DIRECTV. Cut the cord and sign up with fuboTV that includes beIN SPORTS & all of your favorite soccer channels.

Regional sports networks included: Too many to list.

Replay options to watch soccer via fuboTV.: With ‘Look Back’ feature, go back & watch programs aired from last 72 hours

Devices supported: Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android phones/tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Xbox One

Comparison guide: fuboTV vs. Sling Blue vs. Hulu + Live TV

Access to streaming services

fuboTV subscribers can authenticate with the following TV Everywhere apps: beIN SPORTS Connect, BTN (BTN2Go), Bravo (Bravo Now), CBS App, CBS & CBSN via CBS.com, CNBC, E! (E! Now), Esquire TV Now, FOX (FOX NOW), Fox Sports GO, Galavision, Golf Channel (NBC Sports), Hallmark Channel (Hallmark Channel Everywhere), MSNBC, NBC, NBC Sports App, Olympic Channel (NBC Sports), Oxygen (Oxygen Now), Syfy (Syfy Now), UDN, UniMás, Univision, USA Network (USA Now), Viceland, Universo (Universo Now)

Number of frames per sec. for many of the major channels that fuboTV streams: 60 fps

Pros and Cons

Pros: (1) Includes Univision channels (unlike Sling TV which no longer has Univision channels due to carriage dispute), (2) Only streaming service to include all of the FOX, NBC, ESPN, beIN SPORTS and Univision/TUDN channels, (3) Exclusives include Chelsea TV, (4) All 9 beIN SPORTS Connect channels integrated into platform, (5) no extra cost for Cloud DVR. (6) Includes fubo FanView feature and (7) faster load times than competitors

Cons: Expensive, but on the plus side, you get what you pay for.

