Read our guide about how to watch soccer via fuboTV.
There are so many choices available to stream programming to your TV without cable or satellite. Whether you want to watch soccer via fuboTV or watch any of the entertainment, news or kids channels, read below for the details.
Last updated: January 26, 2023
How to watch soccer via fuboTV
What’s Included
Channels: ABC, AMC, BBC America, BBC World News, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS en Español, BET, BET Jams, BET her, Big Ten Network, Bravo, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar Business, CMT, CNBC, Comedy Central, Comet, E!, Eleven Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX Deportes, FOX News, FOX Soccer Plus, FS1, FS2, fubo Sports Network, Fuse, Fight Network, Galavision, Golf Channel, GOL TV English, GOL TV Spanish, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, IFC, Local Now, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NFL Network, NFL Network RedZone, NHL Network, Nuestra Tele, Olympic Channel, Outside TV, Oxygen, Pac-12 Network, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, Stadium, Revolt, RTP Internacional, Sundance TV, SyFy, Telemundo, Travel Channel, TUDN, TV Land, UniMas, Universal Kids, Universo, Univision, USA, VH1, Weather Channel, WeTV, Zona Futbol
Pricing: $74.99/month. No contract. Cancel anytime.
Free trials: 7-day free trial is available.
Includes: Cloud DVR (record up to 30 hours of programming & save programs for an unlimited amount of time), stream from two devices at a time.
Leagues and Cups featured: Premier League, Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue 1, Argentina Primera Division, Turkish Super Lig, Swiss Super League, UEFA Nations League, Ascenso MX, African Champions League, Africa Cup of Nations, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa
More Specific Networks and Services
Comcast Xfinity and DIRECTV subscribers: beIN SPORTS is no longer available on Xfinity or DIRECTV. Cut the cord and sign up with fuboTV that includes beIN SPORTS & all of your favorite soccer channels.
Regional sports networks included: Too many to list.
Replay options to watch soccer via fuboTV.: With ‘Look Back’ feature, go back & watch programs aired from last 72 hours
Devices supported: Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android phones/tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Xbox One
Comparison guide: fuboTV vs. Sling Blue vs. Hulu + Live TV
Access to streaming services
fuboTV subscribers can authenticate with the following TV Everywhere apps: beIN SPORTS Connect, BTN (BTN2Go), Bravo (Bravo Now), CBS App, CBS & CBSN via CBS.com, CNBC, E! (E! Now), Esquire TV Now, FOX (FOX NOW), Fox Sports GO, Galavision, Golf Channel (NBC Sports), Hallmark Channel (Hallmark Channel Everywhere), MSNBC, NBC, NBC Sports App, Olympic Channel (NBC Sports), Oxygen (Oxygen Now), Syfy (Syfy Now), UDN, UniMás, Univision, USA Network (USA Now), Viceland, Universo (Universo Now)
Number of frames per sec. for many of the major channels that fuboTV streams: 60 fps
Pros and Cons
Pros: (1) Includes Univision channels (unlike Sling TV which no longer has Univision channels due to carriage dispute), (2) Only streaming service to include all of the FOX, NBC, ESPN, beIN SPORTS and Univision/TUDN channels, (3) Exclusives include Chelsea TV, (4) All 9 beIN SPORTS Connect channels integrated into platform, (5) no extra cost for Cloud DVR. (6) Includes fubo FanView feature and (7) faster load times than competitors
Cons: Expensive, but on the plus side, you get what you pay for.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Have any questions about how to watch soccer via fuboTV? Let us know in the comments section below.
Browse cord cutting guide for soccer fans
- How to stream soccer: A cordcutter’s guide
- More resources
- Comparison wizard
- Streaming guides
- B/R Live
- ESPN+
- Fanatiz
- fuboTV
- Hulu + Live TV
- Paramount+
- Peacock
- Sling Blue
Guide to Fubo
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season