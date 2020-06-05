Read our guide about how to watch soccer via Sling Orange + Blue.
With Sling Orange + Blue, the streaming service gives you the benefit of featuring the channels from across both services at a discount, so you get the best of ESPN, FOX plus NBC, among many other channels.
Last updated: July 10, 2021
How to watch soccer via Sling Orange + Blue
What’s Included?
Channels: A&E, Adult Swim, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Cheddar, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet TV, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, EPIX Drive-In, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Food Network, FOX (select markets), FOX News, FS1, FX, HGTV, History, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, MotorTrend, MSNBC, National Geographic, NBC (select markets), NBCSN, NBC Sports regional channels, Newsy, Nick Jr., Paramount Network, Stadium, SyFy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA, Viceland
Pricing: $50 per month ($25 for the first month)
DVR: 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage are included at no additional cost.
Replay options: Sling TV features on-demand for many (but not all) channels. Sling TV offers the ability to replay content that has aired in the past 3 days on select channels.
Contract: No contract. Month to month.
Soccer-related add-on packages available:
Soccer leagues/competitions featured: Premier League, Copa América, Euro 2020, Gold Cup, Olympics, MLS, Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup
Sports Extras ($15/month extra): beIN SPORTS, FS2, ESPNEWS, NBA TV, ACCN, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, ACCNX, Longhorn Network, PAC-12 Network, MLB Strike Zone, Outside TV, Tennis Channel, ESPN U, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Olympic Channel
News Extras ($5/month extra): BBC World News, CGTN, CNN-News18, Euro News, France 24, Fusion, HLN, Law & Crime Trial Network, NewsMax TV, Weather Nation, RT America, SCI
Accessibility
Devices supported: Apple TV, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Air TV Mini, Android TV, Android phones, Windows, LG TV, Google Chrome, Samsung, Oculus TV and Tivo Stream 4K
Number of streams: 3 simultaneous streams
Pros: (1) Reliability and quality of streams are competitive among streaming platforms, (2) Combines ESPN, FOX and NBC channels, and (3) ESPN3 being integrated into the app is a benefit.
Cons: (1) beIN SPORTS & CNBC not included in base package, (2) No app for Macs, and (3) No Univision channels included due to carriage dispute.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Have questions about how to watch soccer via Sling Orange + Blue? Let us know in the comments section below.
