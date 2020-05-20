Read our guide about how to watch soccer via B/R Live.

B/R Live, also known as Bleacher Report Live, is a paid streaming service from the sports website Bleacher Report, whose parent company is AT&T Time Warner.

Instead of being a streaming service that features TV channels, it streams live sports as well as other sport-related content such as club TV channels and interview shows.

Soccer leagues/competitions featured: None

Club TV channels/competitions featured: MUTV, LFC, Spurs TV, Arsenal TV

Pricing: $9.99 per month

Contract: No contract. Month to month.

Devices supported: B/R Live is on desktop, mobile, and tablet. The B/R Live app is available from the App Store or the Google Play Store. You can also find us on a number of connected devices including Roku Express, Roku Premiere, Roku Stick Roku Ultra, Apple TV (4th generation and up), Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Android TV and Xbox One.

Pros: (1) Exclusive club TV channels.

Cons: (1) No major soccer leagues or competitions.

Future changes: B/R Live will eventually merge into the Bleacher Report app.

