When it comes to all of the different streaming services available, there’s something about Fanatiz that stands out. It’s one of the very few soccer-specific streaming platforms. Plus, it’s a low-cost offering compared to the competition.

But there’s a lot more to Fanatiz. We take a closer look to tell you more about Fanatiz, and how the service got to where it is today.

About Fanatiz

Fanatiz allows users to access beIN SPORTS, GolTV, GolTV en Español and several Spanish-language channels at an affordable cost. Many cord-cutters, or even those that do not watch much television on a regular basis, can save money by choosing specific streaming platforms that most meet their needs. After all, there is no point in paying for channels that you will never use.

History of Fanatiz

Founded in 2016 as a company based in Chile, Fanatiz launched its streaming service in the United States in September 2017. Subsequently, Fanatiz opened an office in Miami after securing funding from venture capitalist firm 777 Partners — the same company that invested in ATA Football.

Initially broadcasting South American soccer from leagues and competitions in Argentina, Chile, and Peru, Fanatiz quickly expanded to add more. Those competitions include all of the games from Brasileirāo, select games from the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, select Serie A games in Italian-language, as well as matches from the Ecuadorian and Uruguayan league, and more.

Current channels available on Fanatiz

This streaming company offers beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS Connect, Real Madrid TV, Sevilla TV, Inter TV, Lazio Style, RAI Italia, GolTV, GolTV Español, TyC Sports International, LaLiga TV, NuestraTele, Todo Noticias, and For the Fans.

Soccer leagues/competitions on Fanatiz

Using the beIN SPORTS family of networks, users can access Spain’s LaLiga, France’s Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, Turkey’s Super Lig, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Other aforementioned channels in Fanatiz’s lineup will allow viewers to watch the Brasileirão, some Italian Serie A matches, Argentina’s Primera Division, Copa Argentina, Copa de la Superliga, Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian League, Copa de Ecuador, Bolivian League, Liga Águila, Copa Águila, KNVB Dutch Cup, Uruguayan league, and Colombian Categoría Primera.

Fanatiz’s plans

There are several different options that are offered. Their basic plan can be purchased for a monthly fee or an annual deal, which will save users a lot of money every year. The basic plan includes the beIN SPORTS channels, GolTV, TyC Sports International, and a few others.

They also offer two separate packages for Brazil and Italy fans. The Brasileirão pack includes live matches of Brazil’s top and second divisions. The Club Italia pack broadcasts one to two Serie A matches per week from the Italian-language RAI Italia channel, as well as Inter TV and Lazio Style.

How to stream Fanatiz

Subscribers can access all of the streaming content via Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PC, Mac, iPhone, and Android devices. Fanatiz can also be used with Android TV, which means that if you own a Sharp, Sony, Skyworth, Hisense, JBL, Nvidia, Xiaomi, or Philips device, you can download the app directly to your smart TV.

Have any questions about Fanatiz? Let us know in the comments section below.