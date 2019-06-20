Read our guide about how to watch soccer via Hulu + Live TV.
Hulu with Live TV includes more than 60 broadcast and cable channels for a base subscription price starting at $54.99/month.
Watch Soccer with Hulu + Live TV
What’s Included
Channels: ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, CBSN, FOX, NBC, A&E, Animal Planet, Big Ten Network (BTN), Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar Business, CNBC, CNN, CNN International, Cozi TV, CW, Discovery Channel, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPN U, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Goal Line, Food Network, Fox Business, Fox News, FS1, FS2, FreeForm, FX, FXM, FXX, FYI, Golf, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MotorTrend, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, NBCSN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Pop, ESPN SEC Network, SyFy Channel, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Telemundo, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, Tru TV, Universal Kids, USA, Viceland
Soccer-related channels included: FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBCSN, Telemundo
Leagues and Cups featured: Premier League, Copa America, UEFA Euro Championship, Women’s World Cup, World Cup, MLS, International Champions Cup, CONCACAF Gold Cup
Pricing: $69.99/month. No contract. Cancel anytime. Only available in United States.
Also: Unlimited access to entire Hulu streaming library of shows and movies.
Additional Services
Devices supported: Mac & PC, iPhone, iPad, 4th generation Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire stick, Roku, Chromecast, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG smart TVs, PlayStation 4, XBOX 360 and XBOX One.
DVR: Record live TV starting with 50 hours of storage.
Pros and Cons
Pros: (1) Watch on 2 screens at the same time, (2) Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, (3) Available add-ons (at extra cost) include HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, ESPN Deportes and NBC Universo.
Cons: (1) No beIN SPORTS
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Have any questions about how to watch soccer via Hulu Live TV? Let us know in the comments section below.
