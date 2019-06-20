Read our guide about how to watch soccer via Hulu + Live TV.

Last updated: December 20, 2021

Hulu with Live TV includes more than 60 broadcast and cable channels for a base subscription price starting at $54.99/month.

Watch Soccer with Hulu + Live TV

What’s Included

Channels: ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, CBSN, FOX, NBC, A&E, Animal Planet, Big Ten Network (BTN), Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar Business, CNBC, CNN, CNN International, Cozi TV, CW, Discovery Channel, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPN U, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Goal Line, Food Network, Fox Business, Fox News, FS1, FS2, FreeForm, FX, FXM, FXX, FYI, Golf, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MotorTrend, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, NBCSN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Pop, ESPN SEC Network, SyFy Channel, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Telemundo, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, Tru TV, Universal Kids, USA, Viceland

Soccer-related channels included: FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBCSN, Telemundo

Leagues and Cups featured: Premier League, Copa America, UEFA Euro Championship, Women’s World Cup, World Cup, MLS, International Champions Cup, CONCACAF Gold Cup

Pricing: $69.99/month. No contract. Cancel anytime. Only available in United States.

Also: Unlimited access to entire Hulu streaming library of shows and movies.

Additional Services

Devices supported: Mac & PC, iPhone, iPad, 4th generation Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire stick, Roku, Chromecast, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG smart TVs, PlayStation 4, XBOX 360 and XBOX One.

DVR: Record live TV starting with 50 hours of storage.

Pros and Cons

Pros: (1) Watch on 2 screens at the same time, (2) Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, (3) Available add-ons (at extra cost) include HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, ESPN Deportes and NBC Universo.

Cons: (1) No beIN SPORTS

