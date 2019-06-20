Read our guide about how to watch soccer via ESPN+.

Last updated: October 10, 2023

ESPN+ is the paid subscription service from ESPN that features exclusive content and original shows that aren’t available on ESPN, ESPN2 or other ESPN channels.

Soccer leagues/cups featured: LaLiga, Bundesliga,, Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, League Cup, USL, International Champions Cup, Eredivisie, Belgian Pro League, FA Community Shield, LaLiga Segunda Division.

Pricing: $10.99/month. No contract. Cancel anytime. Only available in United States.

Free trial: Not available.

Also includes: Daily soccer news and discussion show ESPN FC, soccer documentaries from 30 for 30 series

Additional live sports featured: MLB, UFC (including UFC Fight Night), NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, 30+ Top Rank Boxing cards, Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon, US Open, rugby and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

Streaming devices supported: Your computer, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go, Samsung Smart TV and XBOX One.

Read more: ESPN+ breaks new ground for soccer streaming in United States

ESPN+: Pros and cons

Pros: (1) $10.99/month price positions the service as the greatest quantity of sports content for the lowest price, (2) Daily ESPN FC news program, (3) Plenty of original programming, (4) Archive of soccer documentaries, (5) Access to written sports content, and (6) Arguably, it’s the best sports streaming service.

Cons: (1) Login issues when trying to log into ESPN+ via Chrome browser.

Comparison guide: ESPN+ vs Sling World Sports vs Fanatiz

More info: About ESPN Plus, streaming live soccer

ESPN offers: Get the Disney+ bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $14.99/month

Sign up: Get ESPN+ today (official site).

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Have any questions about how to watch soccer via ESPN+? Let us know in the comments section below.

Browse cord cutting guide for soccer fans:

How to stream soccer: A cordcutter’s guide

More resources

Comparison wizard

Streaming guides

B/R Live

• ESPN+

Fanatiz

fuboTV

Hulu + Live TV

Paramount+

Peacock

Sling Blue

– Latino

– Orange

– Orange+Blue

– World Sports