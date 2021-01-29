Read our guide about how to watch soccer via Paramount+

Last updated: July 28, 2021

After debuting in March 2021, Paramount+ is the renamed and rebranded service previously known as CBS All Access. The streaming service features a ton of live soccer games as well as movies, TV shows and live channels. Paramount+ is the new streaming platform from the media giant ViacomCBS.

If you’ve seen the Champions League coverage that CBS provided in 2020, you’ll know that their studio coverage has been fantastic, live from London. Plus, they’ve featured commentators Clive Tyldesley and Peter Drury.

How to watch soccer via Paramount+

What’s Included

Leagues and Cups featured: UEFA Champions League (English-language), UEFA Europa League (English-language), UEFA Conference League (English-language), NWSL (English-language), Scottish Premiership, Scottish Championship, Scottish League Cup, Brasileirāo (English-language), Argentine Primera División (English-language), CONCACAF Nations League, and mens and women’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers (played outside of U.S. and Mexico), Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. Plus Copa de la Liga Profesional (English-language), The Women’s Cup, Asian World Cup qualifiers, AFC Champions League, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup China 2023, and, beginning in 2022, the Supercopa Argentina (English-language).

Pricing: $5.99/month (for the Essential Plan), and $60/annually.

Free trial: 7-day free trial

Additional Content

Channels: Access tens of thousands of episodes from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel, as well as hundreds of iconic movies from Paramount Pictures.

Additional sports featured: NFL, college football, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA Tour and more

Channels included: CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ, ET Live

Paramount+ exclusive original programs: Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Picard, The Stand, The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone

Devices and Pros and Cons

Devices supported: PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

Pros: (1) More than 10,000 episodes of CBS content, (2) will stream every UEFA Champions League and Europa League game through 2024, and (3) a growing library of soccer leagues and competitions

Cons: None

FAQ: Paramount+ FAQ for soccer fans

Sign up: Get Paramount+ today (official site).

Browse cord cutting guide for soccer fans