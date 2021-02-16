Although beIN SPORTS XTRA was launched towards the end of 2019, the channel has gone somewhat under the radar over a year later. Introduced as an easily accessible, free 24/7 sports channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA is an essential complement for soccer fanatics in the United States.

Whether you are looking for a new league to follow or just to soak in as much free soccer content as possible, accessing beIN SPORTS XTRA is extremely easy. While certainly not a complicated concept, we answer the important questions regarding the channel below.

How much does it cost?

beIN SPORTS XTRA is totally free. This means that users do not need a cable/satellite subscription, there is no login needed, and you don’t have to sign up for anything to access the channel. It’s 100% free with no hoops to jump through.

How can I access it?

beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on fuboTV, Fanatiz, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), KlowdTV, TiVo, Vizio, and XUMO TV (746) as well as on over-the-air stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, Atlanta, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others.

There is also an app available for smartphones and tablets, while users can also go straight to Beinsportsxtra.com for more information.

What soccer competitions are currently available on it?

While beIN SPORTS has the rights to LaLiga, Copa Libertadores, Ligue Un and many other soccer leagues, the vast majority of those games are not available on the free streaming service. Instead, XTRA features one to two Ligue Un games per weekend, as well as roughly one to two LaLiga matches. Out of all of the leagues beIN SPORTS has the rights to, the Turkish League is the one that’s featured most often on XTRA.

The best way to consider XTRA is as a streaming channel that broadcasts less popular programming. Yes, it’s free, and it doesn’t require a subscription. But you can also watch select programming on it from the Turkish SuperLig, France’s Ligue 2, CONMEBOL Recopa, CONMEBOL Sudamerica, Coupe de France, and Coupe de La Ligue too.

Along with soccer games, there are also live sports from handball, footvolley, karate, boxing, and basketball as well. When live sports is not being aired, the channel broadcasts other original content, classic games, news, analysis, and documentary-style programming.

What about beIN SPORTS XTRA’s soccer schedule?

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have any questions regarding this free streaming channel? Let us know in the comments section below.