Read our guide about how to watch soccer via Sling Blue.
Sling Blue offers a ton of entertainment, news, sports and kids channels for you to choose from including ones that let you watch soccer via Sling Blue.
Last updated: July 10, 2021
How to watch soccer via Sling Blue
What’s Included for the Price
Channels: A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Cheddar, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet TV, Discovery, E!, EPIX Drive-In, Food Network, FOX (select markets), FOX News, FS1, Fuse, FX, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, MSNBC, National Geographic, NBC (select markets), NBCSN, NFL Network, Nick Jr., Stadium, SyFy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA, Vice
Pricing: $35 per month ($10/month for first month)
Contract: No contract. Month to month.
Cloud DVR: Includes 50 hours of storage space for free.
Replay options: Sling TV features on-demand for many (but not all) channels. Sling TV offers the ability to replay content that has aired in the past 3 days on select channels.
Soccer-related content and add-ons
Leagues and Cups featured: Gold Cup, Copa América, Premier League, MLS, Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup
Additional Cloud DVR ($5/month extra): 200 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Sports Extra ($11/month extra): ACC Network, ACCNX, beIN SPORTS, ESPNews, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Tennis Channel
News Extra ($6/month extra): BBC World News, CGTN, CNN-News18, Euro News, HLN, Law & Crime Trial Network, NewsMax TV, Newsnation, Weather Nation, RT America, SCI
Additional Devices and Access
Devices supported: Apple TV, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Air TV Player, Android TV, Android phones, Windows, LG, Google Chrome, Samsung, Oculus TV and Portal from Facebook
Access the following apps with your Sling Blue login: Bravo, FOX Now, FOX Sports GO, FXNOW, NatGeoTV, NBC, NBC Sports App, SyFy, USA Now
Local channels available via Sling Blue: Enter zip code on website to determine availability.
Number of streams: 3 simultaneous streams
Comparison to other streaming providers
Comparison guide: fuboTV vs. Sling Blue vs. Hulu + Live TV
Pros: (1) Reliability and quality of streams are best among streaming platforms.
Cons: (1) FS2, beIN SPORTS & CNBC not included in base package, (2) Cloud DVR is extra, (3) No app for Macs, and (4) No Univision channels included due to carriage dispute.
Accessing beIN SPORTS Connect: beIN Connect access is available to customers with either the Sling Blue + Best of Spanish TV Extra, or Sling Orange + Sling Blue + Best of Spanish TV Extra.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Have questions about how to watch soccer via Sling Blue? Let us know in the comments section below.
Browse cord cutting guide for soccer fans
- How to stream soccer: A cordcutter’s guide
- More resources
- Comparison wizard
- Streaming guides
- B/R Live
- ESPN+
- Fanatiz
- fuboTV
- Hulu + Live TV
- Paramount+
- Peacock
- Sling Blue
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season