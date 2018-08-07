Read our guide about how to watch soccer via Sling Blue.

Sling Blue offers a ton of entertainment, news, sports and kids channels for you to choose from including ones that let you watch soccer via Sling Blue.

How to watch soccer via Sling Blue

What’s Included for the Price

Channels: A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Cheddar, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet TV, Discovery, E!, EPIX Drive-In, Food Network, FOX (select markets), FOX News, FS1, Fuse, FX, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, MSNBC, National Geographic, NBC (select markets), NBCSN, NFL Network, Nick Jr., Stadium, SyFy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA, Vice

Pricing: $35 per month ($10/month for first month)

Contract: No contract. Month to month.

Cloud DVR: Includes 50 hours of storage space for free.

Replay options: Sling TV features on-demand for many (but not all) channels. Sling TV offers the ability to replay content that has aired in the past 3 days on select channels.

Soccer-related content and add-ons

Leagues and Cups featured: Gold Cup, Copa América, Premier League, MLS, Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup

Additional Cloud DVR ($5/month extra): 200 hours of Cloud DVR storage

Sports Extra ($11/month extra): ACC Network, ACCNX, beIN SPORTS, ESPNews, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Tennis Channel

News Extra ($6/month extra): BBC World News, CGTN, CNN-News18, Euro News, HLN, Law & Crime Trial Network, NewsMax TV, Newsnation, Weather Nation, RT America, SCI

Additional Devices and Access

Devices supported: Apple TV, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Air TV Player, Android TV, Android phones, Windows, LG, Google Chrome, Samsung, Oculus TV and Portal from Facebook

Access the following apps with your Sling Blue login: Bravo, FOX Now, FOX Sports GO, FXNOW, NatGeoTV, NBC, NBC Sports App, SyFy, USA Now

Local channels available via Sling Blue: Enter zip code on website to determine availability.

Number of streams: 3 simultaneous streams

Comparison to other streaming providers

Comparison guide: fuboTV vs. Sling Blue vs. Hulu + Live TV

Pros: (1) Reliability and quality of streams are best among streaming platforms.

Cons: (1) FS2, beIN SPORTS & CNBC not included in base package, (2) Cloud DVR is extra, (3) No app for Macs, and (4) No Univision channels included due to carriage dispute.

Accessing beIN SPORTS Connect: beIN Connect access is available to customers with either the Sling Blue + Best of Spanish TV Extra, or Sling Orange + Sling Blue + Best of Spanish TV Extra.

