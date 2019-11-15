Read our guide about how to watch soccer via CBS All Access.

Last updated: August 12, 2020

What is CBS All Access? Similar to ESPN+ which contains exclusive programs not on any of the ESPN channels, CBS All Access features exclusive content as well as a back catalog of older programming plus exclusive original shows.

Soccer leagues/competitions featured beginning April 2020: UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, and NWSL.

Other sports coverage currently included: NFL, college football, Big3 Basketball, NCAA March Madness, World Series of Poker and more

More info about Champions League coverage: FAQ

Channels included: CBS, CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ, ET Live

CBS All Access exclusive original programs: Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Picard, The Stand, The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone

Advantages of CBS All Access: (1) More than 10,000 episodes of CBS content, (2) live stream of your local CBS network, (3) will stream every UEFA Champions League and Europa League game from 2020 to 2024

Devices supported: PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

Free trial: 7-day trial.

Walkthrough demo: Via YouTube.

Pricing: $5.99/month (with advertising), $9.99/month (without advertising)

DVR: Not available.

Special offer: Sign up for an annual plan and save over 15% off the monthly rate. Annual pricing is $59.99/year (with commercials) and $99.99/year (no commercials).

