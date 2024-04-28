According to former Premier League great Sami Nasri, two players had more natural potential than Messi and Ronaldo.

According to the Frenchman, Brazilian duo Ronaldo and Ronaldinho were more gifted and may have been more successful had they taken their careers more seriously.

The last twenty years have seen Messi and Ronaldo rise to the top of their sport.

Many consider them to be the best footballers the world has ever seen; all thanks to their unparalleled domination that earned them every club and international prize imaginable.

Though Sami Nasri feels significantly differently on the two A-listers. In terms of raw ability, the ex-Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder thinks Ronaldo and Messi are not number one. He went with Ronaldo and Ronaldinho instead because of their superior skill.

In an interview with the AmineMaTue podcast, the Frenchman said: “Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in pure talent, if they had been serious, they would extinguish Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. What Ronaldinho does with a ball is unheard of”.

The ex-midfielder, who had several stints in the Premier League, retired from soccer in 2021. Retiring at the age of 34, the Frenchman won two Premier League championships and a League Cup victory after leaving Arsenal for Manchester City in 2011.

On top of that, he was suspended for doping for 18 months starting in 2018. Ex-City manager Manuel Pellegrini signed the player to a contract with West Ham after his suspension.



Unfortunately, he only made six appearances for the Hammers during his tenure in east London. Worse still, he failed to contribute in any way, either offensively or defensively. He does, however, seem to have some intriguing views on the soccer greats.

How have Messi and Ronaldo fared this season?

The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo keep delighting supporters and garnering praise for their performances. The question of whether the pair is more gifted on its own will always be a matter of personal taste.

The Argentine has been a part of Inter Miami’s roster since the summer of 2023. He has been a major contributor this season, appearing in ten games across all competitions and netting 11 goals with six assists.

Meanwhile, this season, his Portuguese rival has appeared in 38 games for Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, netting 36 goals and assisting on 12 more. He joined the wealthy club last January.

How did Ronaldinho and Ronaldo fare during their career?

Simultaneously, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario are undeniably two of the most gifted players who have ever lived. Together, they helped propel Brazil to its heyday and, in 2002, a spectacular World Cup victory for the Selecao.

Their incredible on-field accomplishments also enriched European football; they won fans over with their Samba flair and won individual accolades like the Ballon d’Or and FIFA Player of the Year, among many others.

While playing for teams like PSG, Barcelona, and AC Milan, Ronaldinho won titles in Italy and Spain. France Football presented him with the Ballon d’Or in 2005, recognizing him as the finest player in Europe.

At the same time, Ronaldo won many league and continental championships while playing for Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, and Inter. For his outstanding performance in both 1997 and 2002, he was named Ballon d’Or winner in Europe.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PanoramiC IMAGO / ABACAPRESS