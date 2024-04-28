Monterrey, a Mexican club, isn’t one that Lionel Messi will cherish fondly in his memory. In the CONCACAF Champions Cup, they eliminated the Argentine and Inter Miami, putting them in the limelight across the world.

Now, the semi-final matchup has pitted them against Columbus Crew.

Among Liga MX’s top teams, the renowned Rayados have been making waves as of late. Reason being: with little expenditure, they secured the services of famous players. Such are Maxi Meza, Jesus Corona, and German Berterame.

The speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would play in Liga MX further raised the stakes. Think about it: they might sign Messi’s bitter rival, delivering him a second knockout punch in less than thirty days.

The fans have been rallying around his acquisition ever since the decisive aggregate win over the Herons. And, as usual, it turned out to be too good to be true; much to the dismay of the most loyal White-and-Blues supporters.

What did Monterrey president say?

Lots of fans had questions for Monterrey president Antonio Noriega about that scenario before the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final. In fact, the Mexican powerhouses lost the first leg 2-1. But despite the claims, Noriega denied any involvement with Ronaldo.

He answered sarcastically, as Bolavip said, by saying that it may be feasible provided the fans raise the necessary funds. “No way”, he added.

Reports indicate that Ronaldo wants to stay put in Saudi Arabia beyond the conclusion of his current deal in June 2025. Since joining Al-Nassr last winter, the veteran has played in 56 games, scoring 50 goals and assisting on 14 others.

Regarding what may be the last major agreement of the legend’s remarkable career, the Saudi Pro League figures simply cannot be beaten. That’s even if the Estadio BBVA outfit is one of the most powerful clubs in Mexico monetarily.

After departing Manchester United, Ronaldo inked a jaw-dropping contract with the Riyadh-based team, allegedly earning $215 million a year.

Ronaldo continues collecting all negative press

Despite his impressive statistics for Al-Nassr, the 39-year-old has mostly been the subject of negative headlines in the Kingdom. On a particularly bad night for the Portugal great not long ago, he was sent off for what looked like an elbow to an opponent player.

After he lost his cool in a heated confrontation, the club’s Super Cup ambitions went up in flames, and Ronaldo’s evening came to an abrupt stop.

It has even led to Tim Spiers of The Athletic discussing the superstar’s behavior, highlighting instances of aggression and unsportsmanlike conduct towards an opponent. It allegedly reflects on his move to a league perceived as a “retirement league” for a lucrative salary, contrasting it with Stuart Broad’s graceful retirement from cricket.

What’s more, the author questioned Ronaldo’s actions. He suggested that despite his achievements and status, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner should exhibit more maturity and set a better example for his fans.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire