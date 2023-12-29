Premier League games flank either side of the New Year’s Eve festivities. While there is no top-of-the-table clash like last week, several games stand out amongst the rest. The action starts with a full slate of games on Saturday. Luton Town, fresh off back-to-back victories, travels to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. The Blues have been inconsistent this season. Perhaps the win last time out against Crystal Palace can bump Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the right direction.

On Monday, Liverpool hosts Newcastle with both sides in need of points. Liverpool has not been losing games like Newcastle, but Jürgen Klopp’s side has missed key opportunities to get points against top opposition. The Reds are at the top of the table. However, recent draws against Manchester United and Arsenal have kept that lead at two points. Newcastle is in desperation mode already. The Magpies have lost four of their last five league games. As a result, West Ham, Manchester United and Brighton jumped Newcastle in the table.

Rounding out matchday 20’s action is a matchup between two of those teams to jump Newcastle. West Ham United, which just knocked off Arsenal at the Emirates, returns home with a crucial game against Brighton. David Moyes’ side is now a real candidate to finish in the top four of the Premier League table. Currently, the Hammers are four points adrift of the top four, and Manchester City in fourth has a game in hand.

NBC coverage

On Saturday, you can watch GOAL RUSH, which is the Premier League’s whiparound show. Available at 10 a.m. on that Saturday, Goal Rush focuses on one game, but shows the goals and major highlights from other grounds in the same kickoff slot. Goal Rush is exclusively available on Peacock.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

If you have the capability with the right subscriptions and hardware, you can watch the Premier League in 4K. There are two games on this matchday that are available in higher resolution. Those are Saturday’s Nottingham Forest-Manchester United game and the Liverpool-Newcastle contest.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 20

All of the following times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Saturday, Dec. 30

7:30 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Chelsea. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Conor McNamara and Andy Townsend.

10 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — David Stowell and Leon Osman.

10 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Glenn Murray.

10 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Lee Hendrie.

10 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Keith Andrews.

12:30 p.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, Dec. 31

9 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Phil Blacker and Efan Ekoku.

9 a.m. — Fulham vs. Arsenal. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and David Prutton.

Monday, Jan. 1

3 pm. — Liverpool vs. Newcastle United. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

2:30 p.m. — West Ham United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Matt Holland.