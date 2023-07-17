Although many top clubs are in action in the United States this summer, CBS has soccer fans covered for the clubs that are in action across the world. With many games in Asia, CBS lined up live broadcasts of seven friendlies from the end of July through early August. It includes European and domestic champions, and a certain treble winner.

The seven-game slate of friendlies on CBS includes fixtures with top teams. Those are Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, West Ham United and Atletico Madrid. While Liverpool and Tottenham will feature three times, none of the seven games involve Spurs taking on the Reds. Moreover, the only familiar opponent between the two is recently relegated Leicester City. Therefore, fans are getting to see different games with largely unfamiliar opponents.

CBS is making these games available in familiar locations. The CBS Sports Network is responsible for six out of the seven games in this list of friendlies. Liverpool’s game against Leicester City is the only one available on the free-to-use CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The CBS Sports Network requires some form of TV subscription. That could be standard cable or satellite. You can also use streaming options like Fubo, Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV.

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Top-tier friendlies coming to CBS

Some of the friendlies are games that are always headline attractions when they happen. For example, Liverpool’s game against Bayern Munich features two teams regularly in contention for the Champions League. Even though Liverpool will not be there this season, the Reds are still a threat for the Premier League title, while Bayern has now won 11-straight Bundesliga titles.

Yet, one game that might get increased interest is Tottenham against Leicester City. Even though the Foxes are not in the Premier League anymore, this game does bring the club’s former star. James Maddison made a headline move from the King Power to north London to join Spurs this summer. On Sunday, July 23, he is likely to play against his former side.

All of the following times are US Eastern Time.

Tuesday, July 18. (6 A.M.) — Tottenham vs. West Ham. CBS Sports Network.

Sunday, July 23 (6 A.M.) — Tottenham vs. Leicester City. CBS Sports Network.

Wednesday, July 26 (7:30 A.M.) — Tottenham vs. Lion City Sailors. CBS Sports Network.

Sunday, July 30 (5 A.M.) — Liverpool vs. Leicester City. CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Sunday, July 30 (7 A.M.) — Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid. CBS Sports Network.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (7:30 A.M.) — Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich. CBS Sports Network.

Monday, Aug. 7 (2 P.M.) — Liverpool vs. SV Darmstadt 98. CBS Sports Network.