Fubo is one of the best destinations for those looking to cut the cord and move to streaming services. While certainly not the cheapest option, the variety of content and coverage makes the provider stand out.
Historically, Fubo only launched in January 2015. Then, the provider cost $7 per month and centered around soccer-heavy channels. Two years later, the service switched its aim to be more general. Sports remained at the center of the provider’s content. Now, channels also included those you would find on a standard cable or satellite provider. Local news, network TV, entertainment and sports make up the extensive channel lineup.
Watch soccer on Fubo:
Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels
Currently, Fubo has different pricing options to fit different budgets. The base plan now starts at $69.99 and yields well over 100 channels. Obviously, not all of these relate to sports. Yet, coverage goes beyond soccer. College sports networks, network channels for the NFL, NBA and MLB, ESPN’s family of channels and sports-centered channels for networks like CBS or NBC.
Other plans go to $69.99 and $79.99. The main differences come from the amount of simultaneous streams from different devices (three in the base plan to 10 in the special plans), DVR space and increased channels for the most expensive plan.
For soccer fans, the base plan covers what is needed. Additionally, there are no hidden fees, and plans can be canceled at an time. This differs significantly from standard cable or satellite providers. Annual contracts bring lofty cancelation fees that are an overhanging threat. That is not the case with most streaming services, including Fubo.
Soccer Coverage via Fubo
Fubo started as a way to watch obscure soccer leagues from around the world. Fortunately for fans of the world’s game, soccer remains the principle sport from the provider.
Unfortunately, a number of leagues now exist solely on streaming services. Paramount+ holds coverage of Serie A, ESPN+ broadcasts LaLiga and Bundesliga action, and NBC is rapidly moving their Premier League coverage over to Peacock. Still, a number of games from throughout world soccer are available through Fubo.
For example, NBC still broadcasts Premier League games through their main channel, NBCSN and USA. All three of those channels are part of the lineup on this provider. The ESPN family of channels all take up a spot for Fubo. The LaLiga season-opening game aired on ABC, with other games scheduled for ESPN or ESPN2. Studio shows also frequently air on ESPN or a sister channel.
Moreover, beIN SPORTS is part of Fubo’s lineup of sports channels. While other providers, such as DirecTV, do not have access to beIN SPORTS, fubo provides access to the full set of those channels.
For direct content from Fubo, the provider holds the rights to CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Therefore, this is the exclusive location to watch one of the most intense and dramatic qualification cycles every four years.
Upcoming Matches on Fubo:
Tuesday, March 19
- 08:15 PM ET
Argentinos Juniors vs. Rosario Central (Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional)
- CBS Sports Network,
- CBS Sports Network,
- Fanatiz,
- Fanatiz,
- TyC Sports,
- TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 08:15 PM ET
Wednesday, March 20
- 03:45 PM ET
- 06:00 PM ET
San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz (Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional)
- CBS Sports Golazo Network,
- CBS Sports Golazo Network,
- Fanatiz,
- Fanatiz,
- TyC Sports,
- TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 08:15 PM ET
Belgrano vs. Lanús (Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional)
- Fanatiz,
- Fanatiz,
- TyC Sports,
- TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
Thursday, March 21
- 01:00 PM ET
- 01:00 PM ET
Georgia vs. Luxembourg (UEFA Euro Qualifying)
- FS2,
- FS2,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 02:45 PM ET
Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético de Rafaela (Copa Argentina)
- TyC Sports,
- TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 03:45 PM ET
- 03:45 PM ET
Wales vs. Finland (UEFA Euro Qualifying)
- FS2,
- FS2,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 05:00 PM ET
Italy vs. Venezuela (International Friendly)
- FOX Deportes,
- FOX Deportes,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 07:00 PM ET
Racing Club vs. San Martín de Burzaco (Copa Argentina)
- TyC Sports,
- TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 07:00 PM ET
United States vs. Jamaica (CONCACAF Nations League)
- Paramount+,
- Paramount+,
- Univision,
- Univision,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 10:15 PM ET
Panama vs. Mexico (CONCACAF Nations League)
- Paramount+,
- Paramount+,
- Univision,
- Univision,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
Friday, March 22
- 10:30 AM ET
- 01:00 PM ET
- 02:00 PM ET
Newell's Old Boys vs. Club Atlético Ferrocarril Midland (Copa Argentina)
- TyC Sports,
- TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 03:45 PM ET
Netherlands vs. Scotland (International Friendly)
- FS2,
- FS2,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 03:45 PM ET
- 04:15 PM ET
Independiente vs. Deportivo Laferrere (Copa Argentina)
- TyC Sports,
- TyC Sports,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
Saturday, March 23
- 01:00 PM ET
- 03:00 PM ET
- 03:00 PM ET
England vs. Brazil (International Friendly)
- FOX,
- FOX,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- Sling Blue,
- Sling Blue,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 04:00 PM ET
Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago (CONCACAF Nations League)
- Paramount+,
- Paramount+,
- CBS Sports Golazo Network,
- CBS Sports Golazo Network,
- CBS Sports Network,
- CBS Sports Network,
- Fubo,
- Fubo,
- DirecTV Stream
- DirecTV Stream
- 06:30 PM ET
Essentially, Fubo is one of the most complete and best value options. There are certainly a lot of channels, but it covers all the sport and entertainment content one would generally want.
Soccer Providers
Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer providers available:
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season