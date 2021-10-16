Fubo is one of the best destinations for those looking to cut the cord and move to streaming services. While certainly not the cheapest option, the variety of content and coverage makes the provider stand out.

Historically, Fubo only launched in January 2015. Then, the provider cost $7 per month and centered around soccer-heavy channels. Two years later, the service switched its aim to be more general. Sports remained at the center of the provider’s content. Now, channels also included those you would find on a standard cable or satellite provider. Local news, network TV, entertainment and sports make up the extensive channel lineup.

Watch soccer on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Currently, Fubo has different pricing options to fit different budgets. The base plan now starts at $69.99 and yields well over 100 channels. Obviously, not all of these relate to sports. Yet, coverage goes beyond soccer. College sports networks, network channels for the NFL, NBA and MLB, ESPN’s family of channels and sports-centered channels for networks like CBS or NBC.

Other plans go to $69.99 and $79.99. The main differences come from the amount of simultaneous streams from different devices (three in the base plan to 10 in the special plans), DVR space and increased channels for the most expensive plan.

For soccer fans, the base plan covers what is needed. Additionally, there are no hidden fees, and plans can be canceled at an time. This differs significantly from standard cable or satellite providers. Annual contracts bring lofty cancelation fees that are an overhanging threat. That is not the case with most streaming services, including Fubo.

Soccer Coverage via Fubo

Fubo started as a way to watch obscure soccer leagues from around the world. Fortunately for fans of the world’s game, soccer remains the principle sport from the provider.

Unfortunately, a number of leagues now exist solely on streaming services. Paramount+ holds coverage of Serie A, ESPN+ broadcasts LaLiga and Bundesliga action, and NBC is rapidly moving their Premier League coverage over to Peacock. Still, a number of games from throughout world soccer are available through Fubo.

For example, NBC still broadcasts Premier League games through their main channel, NBCSN and USA. All three of those channels are part of the lineup on this provider. The ESPN family of channels all take up a spot for Fubo. The LaLiga season-opening game aired on ABC, with other games scheduled for ESPN or ESPN2. Studio shows also frequently air on ESPN or a sister channel.

READ MORE: Fubo demo and review.

Moreover, beIN SPORTS is part of Fubo’s lineup of sports channels. While other providers, such as DirecTV, do not have access to beIN SPORTS, fubo provides access to the full set of those channels.

For direct content from Fubo, the provider holds the rights to CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Therefore, this is the exclusive location to watch one of the most intense and dramatic qualification cycles every four years.

Upcoming Matches on Fubo:

Essentially, Fubo is one of the most complete and best value options. There are certainly a lot of channels, but it covers all the sport and entertainment content one would generally want.

Soccer Providers

Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer providers available: