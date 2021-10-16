Hulu Live TV is one of the first instances of streaming providers people often think of. Perhaps it is the commercials with athletes proclaiming that “Hulu has live sports.” Or, it could be the fact that Hulu was one of the first over-the-top providers to make itself popular.

Hulu launched in 2017 with a number of major channels featuring on the provider’s service. For example, Walt Disney allowed access to their set of channels, including ABC- and ESPN-related channels. Of course, Disney is a co-owner with 21st Century FOX. Those channels pretty much guaranteed spots on Hulu Live TV. Also, Turner Broadcasting Systems, including TBS, TNT, CNN and other channels, agreed to a deal.

Replace cable/satellite Includes: Live & on-demand TV + local channels Browse Offers

Therefore, the provider set itself up as the most popular OTT platform in the United States.

Then, most competition came from Sling TV. Now, there are many services that consumers have the opportunity to choose from. For instance, fuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and the aforementioned Sling TV all present different options. Still, the provider remains one of the most popular options for subscribers looking for live TV content.

It is important to know the distinction between Hulu and Hulu + Live TV. On its own, Hulu provides on-demand content that revolves around TV shows and movies. There is certainly a large portion of content, but nothing that is live. This plan comes in at $6.99 per month, or $12.99 per month without commercials.

Hulu Live TV, as you can guess by the name, includes live channels such as news, sports or live broadcasts of shows and movies. Starting at $69.99, this service features over 75 live and on-demand channels. Sports fans can look to ESPN, FS1, NBCSN and various sport-oriented channels of American leagues.

Hulu Live TV Soccer content

As you can see, some major soccer leagues appear on Hulu’s live TV option. Domestically, ESPN and FOX carry coverage of MLS and USMNT games. Premier League games feature heavily on NBCSN, NBC and USA Network.

However, there is a certain give and take for Hulu. Yes, more people use streaming platforms to watch live TV. Yet, some services also take advantage of the move to digital streaming. Peacock is not the home to four or five Premier League games each gameweek. Paramount+ holds the Champions League and Serie A broadcasts with only select games going to linear channels. Finally, ESPN+ is the primary home for LaLiga and Bundesliga action.

Still, there is a great deal that Hulu Live TV is a part of that involves ESPN+. The Disney bundle comes at a price point of $13.99. Unfortunately, that does not include live TV. It is solely Disney+, ESPN+ and the basic Hulu package. Still, there is an upgraded Disney bundle that includes the live TV portion. This price point is $72.99.

Upcoming Matches on Hulu + Live TV:

Comparatively, Hulu +Live TV on its own is only $8 cheaper than the bundle. Interestingly, Disney+ on its own costs $7.99. Practically, subscribers get ESPN+ for free, which would include the top flights in Spain and Germany.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that Hulu’s live package does not include beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS carries Ligue Un as well as a few South American competitions. Fans of those would have to subscribe to something like Fanatiz to get their beIN content.

Soccer Providers

Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer providers available: