Wrexham has finally signed a new striker to help the club in Paul Mullin’s absence. Mullin, the team’s star center forward, suffered a punctured lung in preseason and has not yet played a match so far this season. While Wrexham made other attempts, they have officially signed former Premier League forward Steven Fletcher.

Previously a Scotland international, Fletcher will bring plenty of experience to his new club. The now 36-year-old striker played 189 total English top flight matches during his prime. His personal best Premier League campaign came during the 2011/12 season with Wolves. Fletcher netted 12 league goals, earning a $19 million move to Sunderland the following summer.

Fletcher looking to help his new club with experience, goals

“Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience. I’m 36, I’m still fit and still raring to go,” proclaimed Fletcher. “One of the biggest selling points was the ambition of the club, and if I can help with that then great.”

“I don’t think you can not see what has been happening at Wrexham. It’s been a great experience for the fans, players and owners so hopefully we can continue that.”

Fletcher arrives to Wrexham as a free agent. The center forward last played for Scottish Premiership side Dundee during the 2022/23 season. He scored nine goals in 33 top flight fixtures for the Terrors. Dundee was relegated after finishing bottom of the table in May.

Welsh club currently 13th in League Two table

Wrexham has found life in League Two fairly difficult so far without Mullin leading the front line. They recently tried to sign fellow striker Luke Armstrong in a record deal, but the league blocked the move because of late paperwork. The Red Dragons currently sit middle of the table, having won just two of their six league matches. Entering the weekend, the club has, however, scored the most goals in the division.

Nevertheless, Wrexham has also allowed the most goals of any club as well. Wrexham brass attempted to address the porous defense by bringing in veteran defensive midfielder George Evans and highly-rated goalkeeping prospect Arthur Okonkwo on transfer deadline day.

