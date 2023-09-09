A matchup of perennial top-6 contenders each year, Liverpool vs Spurs is always a key match on the schedule each season. Here’s how you can watch this crucial matchup:

Where to find Liverpool vs Spurs

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tottenham vs Liverpool WHAT English Premier League WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, September 30, 2023 WHERE NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Liverpool vs Tottenham is a fixture that can pop up in various competitions, which changes where you can watch the game.

The only certainty (near certainty anyway – the last time both clubs weren’t together in the English top tier was 1978) is that the two will meet twice annually in the Premier League. Most EPL games are televised between the USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo. Peacock streams all the games not featured on TV (as well as simulcasts of NBC games).

Fubo has all the channels that show Premier League games, so it’s a good choice to make sure you won’t miss a Liverpool vs Spurs clash.

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on US TV

Fubo offers a free 7-day trial, and is $74.99/month after that.

When the FA Cup and League Cup come around, look to ESPN. Most cup games are only available via ESPN+. But some of these games do sometimes feature on ESPN or ESPN2.

If the two sides meet in UEFA Champions League or Europa League, CBS/Paramount+ is where you’ll catch those games. Univision/TUDN/ViX has the Spanish-language coverage for UEFA club tournaments.

Streaming offers

Fubo (which carries all the EPL TV networks in the US) is $74.99/month and has a free 7-day trial. This is the most like a traditional cable package, with a wide variety of channels.

Peacock does have Premier League games, but unless Liverpool-Spurs is kicking off at the same time of an even bigger match, expect the game to be on linear TV and not the streaming service.

ESPN+ (the home of FA Cup and League Cup games) will run you $9.99/month, or $99.99 annually. You can also get the Disney Bundle – that’s ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu, for $13.99/month.

History of the Liverpool vs Spurs rivalry

While Liverpool and Tottenham are two of the Premier League’s higher-profile clubs, they aren’t exactly traditional rivals. Liverpool has their serious derbies with Manchester United and Everton, while Spurs main rivals are fellow North Londoners Arsenal.

And while both clubs consistently linger in the top reaches of the EPL table each season, neither have much to show for it in terms of trophies in recent decades.

Liverpool have a far more robust trophy case than Tottenham, but since the early 1990s it has been relatively slim pickings for the Reds – that is compared to their massive success throughout much of the 20th century. Spurs meanwhile have no major trophies since the 1991 FA Cup – though they did win the League Cup in 2008.

In truth, recent meetings between the two have more often been between sides fighting for the final Champions League or Europa League spots. Rarely do the tilts have title implications for both clubs.

The clubs have met just once in a domestic final – the 1982 League Cup, where Liverpool won their second trophy in the competition.

Liverpool also knocked off Spurs in the 2019 Champions League, en route to their eventual sixth UCL crown. This is, as of 2023, the only time the two clubs have met in the Champions League.

Despite the lack of historic weight to the fixture, these games are usually packed with drama and star players that always make it an entertaining affair.

For more info about each club, as well as upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Liverpool and Spurs club pages.

Photos: Imago