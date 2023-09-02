Luke Armstrong was seemingly set to become Wrexham’s record signing on Friday.

The Red Dragons had a bid of around $629,000 accepted by their fellow League Two side for the striker. Harrogate Town even announced the deal via social media as well.

However, the transfer didn’t pass through the English Football League’s ratification process (EFL).

According to Mail Sport, league officials blocked the move due to paperwork issues. The two teams apparently failed to submit the appropriate documents ahead of the 11PM deadline. As a result, Armstrong will remain with Harrogate Town for now.

Wrexham’s appeal over blocked record signing likely

After the debacle, Wrexham issued a statement on the failed transfer. “Wrexham AFC can confirm terms were agreed to sign Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong on transfer deadline day, with paperwork submitted for his signing,” proclaimed the Welsh side.

“Unfortunately, the required documentation and clearance requests could not be completed in time and his registration has been rejected. As a result, Luke remains a Harrogate Town player. The club would like to thank the player for choosing to join Wrexham earlier in the day and are disappointed that this cannot now happen (pending any appeal).”

Club were looking for cover for injured star

Wrexham was looking to bring in Armstrong as star striker Paul Mullin continues to miss action with an injury. Mullin received a punctured lung during a freak incident against Manchester United earlier this summer. The center forward netted an incredible 46 goals in 51 total matches for Wrexham last season. Mullin has, however, recently started training back at the club. He’s eligible for non-contact activities for now.

Armstrong scored 16 League Two goals during the 2022/23 campaign with Harrogate Town. Wrexham could certainly use a boost as they currently sit 13th in the table at the moment. The Red Dragons picked up just their second league victory of the campaign on Saturday after narrowly beating Tranmere 1-0.

Although they could not complete the signing of Armstrong, Wrexham did make two moves on deadline day. The Welsh club picked up former Millwall defender/midfielder George Evans on a free transfer. They also signed highly-rated Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo for a one-year loan.

