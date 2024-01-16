One year ago, the Premier League charged Manchester City with violations of Financial Fair Play (FFP) laws. The investigation spanned five years. Ultimately, the league found the reigning European champions breached the laws more than 100 times. These infractions allegedly took place between 2009/10 and 2017/18.

Despite the massive charges, City has yet to face a Premier League commission for a potential punishment. Meanwhile, Everton‘s charge for violations resulted in a record-breaking 10-point deduction for its sole infraction of the rules. The ruling plunged Everton into the relegation scrap for the third straight season.

On Monday, the Premier League charged Everton again with breaches of the financial fair play regulations. The Merseyside club may face yet another points deduction if found guilty of violating the FFP laws for the second time. Along with Everton, Nottingham Forest faces charges of breaking economic rules.

Both clubs have since denied any financial wrongdoing and will appeal the decision. Everton is already in the appeal process for their first charge and conviction in 2023.

Masters defends delay in City’s case

The delay in a ruling regarding City has annoyed soccer fans across the globe. City won the treble in the 2022/23 season, the second English team to accomplish the feat. Throughout the season, Manchester City’s court case for FFP violations stalled. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters addressed this precarious situation on Tuesday.

Speaking with the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Masters answered questions about whether he understands the fan frustrations.

“I can, but they are very different charges,” answered Masters.

He then went on to explain how City’s charges are drastically different from Everton and Forest’s for two main reasons. First of all, Pep Guardiola’s side allegedly broke the financial laws before 2023. This, according to Masters, somehow makes an official ruling less urgent.

“If any club, whether they are the current champions or otherwise, had been found in breach of the spending rules for year ’23, they would be in exactly the same position as Everton or Nottingham Forest,” stated Masters.

Secondly, the sheer amount of violations City is currently facing makes the case more intricate and time-consuming. Everton’s previous conviction came from only one single breach of the financial rule.

“The volume and character of the charges laid before Man City, which I cannot talk about at all, are being heard in a completely different environment,” continued Masters.

City may not learn financial fair play ruling until late 2024

Masters, however, admitted there is a date for City’s trial. Nevertheless, he would not expand on the exact timeframe of the upcoming ruling.

“There is a date set for that proceeding. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you when that is, but that is progressing,” said Masters. “I can’t give any details on Man City beyond saying a date has been set. I can’t tell you when that date is.”

While Masters remains tight-lipped on City’s situation, there have been suggestions that the champions will not face the charges until late 2024. This means that the club could very well collect more trophies during the current campaign before even learning their fate regarding the charges.

City is now just two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. They are also still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup competitions as well. Guardiola’s squad is currently in a break at the moment, but next faces Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Jan. 26.

PHOTOS: IMAGO