West Ham has officially submitted a massive $76 million bid to Manchester United for two players. The Athletic reports that the Hammers offered half of the fee for Harry Maguire and the other half for Scott McTominay. West Ham is currently the final Premier League team to not yet officially make a summer signing.

The aforementioned news outlet also claims that the Red Devils have rejected the offer. United looks at the double bid as two separate offers though. The rejection comes down to the fact that United currently values McTominay at $50 million alone. Nevertheless, the two sides are close to an agreement on Maguire.

Hammers more optimistic on Maguire deal

United rebuffed the $38 million offer for Maguire. Still, West Ham remains in negotiations for the center back. The Red Devils are open to selling both players this summer but have a set asking price. The Hammers have already seen a $25 million for Maguire rejected in July as well. However, there is optimism that the two can strike a deal. The England international was recently stripped of his captaincy at United. Bruno Fernandes has taken over as club captain ahead of the 2023/24 season.

EPL club also set to sign Mexico international

West Ham finally seems ready to do some business in the transfer window. While they have not signed anyone just yet, they have agreed a fee with Ajax for Edson Alvarez. The Mexico international is currently on his way to London to complete a medical with his new team.

The Hammers will pay around $40 million for the defensive midfielder. Alvarez will replace former captain Declan Rice. The England international was previously sold to Arsenal in a mammoth $130 million deal.

Despite finding a replacement for their star player, West Ham is looking for more reinforcements in the middle of the pitch. Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse has also been linked with the Hammers. Nevertheless, the Saints rejected a $38 million offer by West Ham in recent days. Hammers manager David Moyes wants more homegrown British players in his squad.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images