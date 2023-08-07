Tottenham is readying a transfer for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse despite the Englishman’s potential move to West Ham. Talks between West Ham and Southampton have stalled over a bid of just over $30 million to move to the London Olympic Stadium. Now, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to make another acquisition of the relegated player.

Tottenham already signed James Maddison from Leicester City for around $50 million. Ward-Prowse would not exactly be a cheap addition to the midfield for Spurs. However, Postecoglou and the club’s executives are ready to shell out the cash again, according to the Daily Star.

Southampton has set an asking price for James Ward-Prowse of around $50 million, similar to what Tottenham paid for Maddison earlier in the transfer window. The Southampton captain did start in the Championship during the Saints’ win over Sheffield Wednesday. He would bring a wealth of experience to a midfield that could see key departures.

Current Spurs midfielders Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emilie Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso could all depart. according to The Mirror. Ndombele has rumors to Galatasaray, Hojbjerg is looking at Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa wants Lo Celso. This creates gaps in the squad’s depth that Postecoglou would need to fill. Of course, if these players do bring in transfer fees, that can go toward the acquisition of Ward-Prowse. Moreover, any potential sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich can open doors for more big-name transfers.

New-look Tottenham could use a talent like Ward-Prowse

Spurs could have an entirely new look on the field next season. With the aforementioned names that could be on the way out, Ange Postecoglou is bringing a new identity to the club. The revamped attacking side could use attacking midfielders with a knack for scoring like Maddison and Ward-Prowse.

Also, Ward-Prowse moving to Tottenham or any Premier League club keeps one of the best free-kick takers in the world in the English top flight.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images