David Moyes is still in limbo when it comes to a renewal of his contract with West Ham. The Englishman has succeeded in London over the last two seasons, including a European cup win with the UEFA Europa Conference League. This season, the Hammers are eighth in the league table, but any chance of returning to Europe next season likely depends on its performance in the Europa League.

Results in the Premier League are part of the reason West Ham has not awarded Moyes a new contract. The Hammers are currently on a seven-game winless run that started at the turn of the calendar year. Moyes’ West Ham crashed out of the FA Cup to Bristol City, which is 14th in the Championship. The most recent of those were two dismal performances in the Premier League. West Ham lost 3-0 at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Feb. 4 before following that up with a shocking performance against Arsenal. The Gunners rolled into the London Stadium and won 6-0.

After the defeat against Arsenal, Moyes called West Ham ‘weak,’ perhaps to send a message that he needs to see better out of his squad. The Daily Mail reported West Ham was ready to have Moyes sign a contract extension after victory at Arsenal in December. That deal would add two years to Moyes’ current agreement which expires at the end of this campaign. Moyes admitted that the impending deal that would expire in June 2026 was heading towards completion before West Ham’s form slipped.

Moyes upset with lack of appreciation in West Ham contract delay

Following the defeat against Arsenal, Moyes said it was a dark day for West Ham as supporters poured out of the stadium at halftime. Arsenal had built a four-goal lead by that time. Yet, Moyes also added that he has overseen some of the best days in his time at the club.

“Let’s be fair, the last three years have probably been as good a time as West Ham has had,” Moyes said. “Sixth, seventh in the league, semi-final of Europe, a final of a European competition. This club has grown.”

With clubs beneath West Ham also struggling, the club is in a strong position to finish in the top half of the table again.

“Undoubtedly, we’ve had a terrible day today, so I understand totally [the fans] leaving. We had a bad day. But I certainly won’t forget the good ones.”

Moyes can earn points and contract in coming games

Facing Manchester United and Arsenal is going to be a tough stretch. Fortunately for Moyes, West Ham has a set of games on the upcoming schedule where it can pick up much-needed points for his purposes.

Each of West Ham’s next four games in the Premier League are against teams in the bottom half of the league table. Nottingham Forest, Everton, Burnley and Brentford are on the schedule for the next month. Also, Moyes can make a statement in the Europa League with more international success. West Ham won Group A of the Europa League, which puts it into the round of 16 in that competition. It awaits one of the teams from the knockout-round playoffs. There are several top teams West Ham could face in the last 16, including clubs like Milan, Benfica or Galatasaray.

