West Ham has reportedly agreed a fee with Ajax for Mohammed Kudus. The Hammers have been in talks with the Eredivisie side regarding the player for weeks. However, the Ghana international looks set to join the Premier League club in the coming days.

David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting that the two teams reached an agreement of around $48 million for the transfer of Kudus on Friday. This fee includes about $3 million in add-ons and a 10% future sell-on fee as well.

The attacker is expected to fly into London on Saturday to complete a medical and sign a contract. West Ham is offering the star a five-year deal, with an option for an extra season. Kudus was previously linked with a move to fellow Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea. Nevertheless, the Hammers look set to finally complete the transfer.

Hammers, Ajax recently completed separate transfer

West Ham has already done business with Ajax earlier this summer. Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez also recently switched to the east London outfit in a $43 million move.

The defensive midfielder was brought in by manager David Moyes to help fill the void of outgoing star Declan Rice. Arsenal previously purchased the England international for a massive fee rising to $130 million.

Winger scores hat trick as Moyes looks on

Kudus netted a hat trick Thursday night in his seemingly last match with Ajax. The Dutch giants faced Ludogorets on the night in a Europa League qualifying game. Ajax, with help from Kudus, won the fixture 4-1.

The Ghana star also previously scored in his soon-to-be former club’s opening Eredivisie game of the season earlier in the month as well.

Moyes admitted during a press conference on Friday that he watched the match. “He’s not our player but I did watch his hat trick last night,” replied the coach when asked directly about Kudus.

The Hammers next face a tough test away to Brighton on Saturday, which will come too soon for Kudus to feature.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Shots