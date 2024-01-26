West Ham has officially signed Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City. The deal is a straight six-month loan. This means that the dynamic midfielder will only remain with the Hammers for the remainder of the current campaign.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that West Ham has a $50 million option to make the transfer permanent this summer. Nevertheless, the BBC is reporting that there is no such clause in the current agreement.

The east London club beat out a host of other teams to sign Phillips temporarily. Juventus, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace all had links with a possible move for the England international. Nevertheless, Phillips himself expressed his excitement about joining West Ham.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” stated Phillips. “There’s always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I’m really excited to get going now.”

“There’s so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the club and I can’t wait to be part of it. We have an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I’m capable of, I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season.”

West Ham coach thrilled to add Kalvin Phillips to his squad

Hammers manager David Moyes echoed his new player’s thoughts as well. “We are really pleased to bring a player of Kalvin’s quality to West Ham United,” proclaimed Moyes. “We’ve been big admirers of him for a long time and we believe that he will add strength and competition to our squad.”

“Kalvin is an England international midfielder, with proven Premier League experience. We’re excited to welcome him into the group and look forward to working with him.”

Phillips adds to an already formidable midfield group for Moyes at the club. James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, and Tomáš Souček are all solid options for the manager in the middle of the pitch. Alvarez, however, missed a recent FA Cup clash with Bristol City due to a calf issue.

Phillips needs playing time ahead of 2024 Euros in Germany

Manchester City previously signed Phillips from Leeds United in 2022 in a deal worth just over $50 million. Although the English midfielder earned his praises, he found life difficult under manager Pep Guardiola. Phillips made just two total Premier League starts with the reigning European champions in 18 months with the club.

The Englishman was fighting for a starting spot at City with Rodri. The Spanish star is seen as the top defensive midfielder in the world at the moment. However, Guardiola even opted to choose other players in the position with Rodri was injured or suspended.

Phillips desperately needed a move to help earn more playing time. Along with his club career, the midfielder is also preparing for the upcoming 2024 Euros with England. The Three Lions will be one of the favorites at the tournament and Phillips needs to be fit and ready to contribute to the team.

