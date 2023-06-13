Voting for the 2023 World Soccer Talk Awards is still live. That will be the case through the end of June. Therefore, be sure to show support for your favorite broadcasters, analysts, websites, podcasts and more. There are 15 categories to choose from that all relate to American coverage of soccer across the globe.

The timeframe to vote runs from the beginning of June to the end of the month. Consequently, we are about at the halfway point when it comes to voting. As an added bonus, you can track how well certain categories are going. Already, there are some major races shaping up in some top categories.

For example, look no further than the award for best TV presenter. After around two weeks, CBS’s Kate Abdo trails NBC’s Rebecca Lowe by a single percentage point. Best TV coverage is in a similar battle between CBS and NBC. However, CBS holds the edge in that category by 4%.

In those and a handful of other categories, every vote counts. If you have a category that you are extra passionate about, be sure to bookmark that page to keep updates on how it is going. Similarly, share the post to have others share their responses, too.

Voting still open on 2023 World Soccer Talk Awards

The 15 categories are all listed below.

VIDEO, TV and STREAMING

* Best TV Coverage

• Best Streaming Service

* Best TV Presenter

• Best TV Studio Analyst

* Best Commentator

• Best Co-Commentator

* Best YouTube Channel

• Best Fan YouTube Channel

* Best Daily TV Show

THE SPOKEN WORD

* Best Podcast

• Best Club Podcast

* Best Podcast Host

• Best Podcast Analyst

THE WRITTEN WORD

* Best Website

• Best Writer

This is entirely a fan vote. At the conclusion of June, winners will be formally announced in July.