The debate for best YouTube channel in the soccer world heated up over the past several years. Previously, YouTube was a smaller platform with a heavy presence of gaming, highlights and vlogging. Those facets of YouTube still exist. In fact, they bloomed into being full-time careers with millions of followers.

Even then, the landscape of YouTube now caters to the soccer world in multiple ways. Highlight channels carry millions of subscribers and many people that played video games now provide commentary on the soccer world. That is the biggest change. Users now see YouTube as a way to interact with fans in new ways. Discussion shows, live reactions to games and combining entertainment forms makes YouTube special in the social media landscape.

Therefore, when looking at nominees for this award, there were a number of factors to consider. There are team-oriented channels, such as the YouTube channel made for and produced by individual clubs. Similarly, there are fan channels. However, with the popularity of those, fan channels deserve their own category entirely.

Consequently, we have the best YouTube channel category. There is a mix of all of the categories seen above, boiled down into one list. Be sure to watch and listen to all of the channels to get a grasp on the content they provide. There is a mix of facts, storytelling, comedy and pure highlights.

Best YouTube Channel

Here are the nominees for the Best YouTube Channel in the world of soccer. Team-specific channels have their own category.

Voting closes at midnight ET on June 30, 2023.

