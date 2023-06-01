There are certain names who emerge as the candidates for the best podcast analyst in the soccer world.

Oftentimes, it depends on the format of the podcast. Many podcasts thrive on the guest format. In this, podcast hosts welcome a guest and they break down their life or recent events. There may not be a major moment to break down as it is purely for entertainment purposes. Not to say there is anything wrong with that, it just comes down to preference.

However, some podcasts rely on analysts to drive the opinion of a podcast. The host may ask questions and steer the conversation. However, it is up to his or her partner to be the one that provides takes for listeners to agree or disagree with. Of course, it helps when the analyst is as knowledgeable as some of the nominees below. The more they know, the more they can touch on a certain subject.

The following candidates come from different podcasts. Yet, they all seem to serve a similar purpose. If some of these names do not ring a bell, use this as a chance to familiarize yourself with what they do.

Best Podcast Analyst

Here are the nominees for best podcast analyst.

Voting closes at midnight ET on June 30, 2023.

