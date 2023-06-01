A few years ago, there would be slim options for the best podcast award. Nowadays, they are one of the primary forms soccer fans turn to for their news, updates and opinions.

For many, podcasts are a way of listening to a conversation that they can actually be a part of. It humanizes athletes and reporters who are guests on podcasts. After all, the hourlong run time for what is often weekly episodes will bring up many topics. In the end, it just provides a deeper look into people’s lives. In that regard, they can be entertaining and informative.

Currently, there are seemingly endless podcasts. World Soccer Talk’s pod is the longest-running of its kind, regardless of genre or topic. In fact, it dates back to 2006.

Since then, a number of publications, athletes, coaches, influencers and fans at large started podcasts of their own. Consequently, there are plenty of major names and titles to consider for the ‘Best Podcast’ award.

The following list may have a couple of unfamiliar names on it. Give each one a listen. As stated, the premise of podcasts differs from each source. You may find one host or idea that sticks with you. Then, you have a new form of entertainment to listen to each week.

Best Podcast

Here are the nominees for Best Podcast when it comes to soccer.

Voting closes at midnight ET on June 30, 2023.

