Presenter Kate Abdo has signed a four-year exclusive contract with CBS Sports. The 41-year-old has been the mainstay of the broadcaster’s soccer coverage having covered the game across a number of countries, displaying her unique skill of fluency and mastery in various languages.

The CBS network television coverage of the UEFA Champions League in the United States has captured the attention of the audience. The four-person studio team including Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards continue to win plaudits for in-depth insight including tactical analysis, chemistry, and entertaining flair.

Moreover, on-site reporting from Peter Schmeichel and reliable journalist Guillem Balague has also won resounding acclaim from fans.

Exclusive 4-year deal

Abdo revealed live on-air that she has signed a four-year exclusive deal to continue being on CBS Sports. The US broadcaster has the Champions League rights through until the end of the 2029/30 season.

The crew was present pitch side at the Ataturk Stadium as Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 on Saturday night to secure their historic treble. After the match, City manager Pep Guardiola claimed he is a fan of Abdo and the show is the “funniest in the Champions League this season”. Guardiola claimed he follows the show’s updates on Twitter and enjoys it to the fullest.

Kate Abdo: CBS introduction for final

Earlier Abdo left the fans in stitches with a savage introduction of Micah Richards at the beginning of the Champions League coverage.

While introducing the crew, Abdo said: “Tonight, I am joined by of stars. Of France, a World Cup winner with a statue honoring him in North London, monsieur Thierry Henry. One of Liverpool’s most famous sons, his biggest night of his career with his beloved Reds here in Istanbul, Jamie Carragher.”

“And a man who helped launch a football dynasty and is an icon in Manchester now and around the world…

“…the one and only Peter Schmeichel will be joining us later

“… and Micah Richards is here too.”

Abdo mentioned she would be going to Las Vegas as she’s hosting Paramount Plus’ coverage of USA vs Mexico on Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League semi-final from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In previous years, Abdo has worked for FOX Sports and Turner Sports on their soccer coverage.

Photo: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports