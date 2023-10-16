There is unexpected turmoil brewing in Brazil, as Neymar lambasted the President of the Brazil Football Federation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues. Neymar took offense to the Brazil National Team playing a World Cup Qualifying game against Venezuela in Cuiaba. Cuiaba is far from cities like Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo or Belo Horizonte. Still, Arena Pantanal hosted four games in the 2014 World Cup. Therefore, it is not out of the ordinary to host major games.

Brazilian journalist José Carlos Araújo says an angered Neymar vented his frustration to Rodrigues immediately after Brazil’s draw against Venezuela. Fans threw popcorn at Neymar following the draw. Neymar’s performance in the qualifier did not satisfy the supporters in attendance. Araujo says Neymar said the Brazil Federation should not take the side to places like this.

“At the end of the game, when Neymar was leaving the field and they threw that bag of popcorn at him, in the locker room tunnel he crossed paths with the president of the CBF and was insulting him, son of this, son of that,” Araujo reported Neymar saying. “Don’t take them to this place to be subjected to these things and be attacked by the public.”

Then, Neymar threatened not to travel to Montevideo to face Uruguay in the side’s next World Cup Qualifier.

“Neymar cursed the president of the CBF with all kinds of bad words. They grabbed him right away, then Neymar threatened: ‘I’m not going to Montevideo’ and they also had to stop him,” Araújo said.

Brazil Federation President needs Neymar and results

Neither Neymar nor the Brazil Federation President commented on the star’s status for the game against Uruguay on Tuesday. Brazil is now out of first place in World Cup Qualifying after the draw this past weekend. While qualifying for World Cup 2026 should not be an issue, the side is looking to iron out some faulty performances. A disappointing exit in the 2022 World Cup led to the sacking of Tite. Fernando Diniz is the head coach, but only on a caretaker basis.

